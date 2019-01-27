The Texas Sportswriters Association all-state volleyball teams were announced Saturday evening and six Ellis County student-athletes landed on the list.

The Ellis County representatives include:

—Audrey Nalls, Waxahachie, 6A second-team outside hitter

—Zanobia Willis, Red Oak, 5A second-team middle blocker

—Hailey Hunt, Red Oak, 5A honorable mention outside hitter

—Hanna Larson, 4A Midlothian Heritage, first-team middle blocker

—Karena Tipton, 4A Midlothian Heritage, second-team middle blocker

—Katie Chambers, 4A Midlothian Heritage, honorable mention libero

The full TSWA all-state listings include:

Class 6A

Coach of the Year: Jamie Siegel, Flower Mound

Player of the Year: Kaylee Cox, Flower Mound

FIRST TEAM

Middle blocker: Claire Jeter, Ridge Point; Allie Garland, Clear Brook; Kara McGhee, Clark

Outside hitter: Kaylee Cox, Flower Mound; Jackelyn Alanis, McAllen Rowe; Campbell Bowden, El Paso Coronado

Setter: Madi Whitmire, Prosper

Libero: Sarah Martinez, Flower Mound

SECOND TEAM

Middle blocker: Abby Butler, Flower Mound; Londyn Gray, Weatherford; Annie Stadthaus, Vandegrift

Outside hitter: Skylar Fields, Ridge Point; Audrey Nalls, Waxahachie; Dylan Mayberry, The Woodlands

Setter: Clara Brower, The Woodlands

Libero: Nia McCardell, Ridge Point

THIRD TEAM

Middle blocker: Rachel Tullos, Denton Guyer; Madison Gilliland, Coppell; Allison Smylie, New Braunfels

Outside hitter: Natalie Martin, Oak Ridge; Angelique Cry, Flower Mound; Jill Pressly, Plano West

Setter: Reagan Rutherford, Ridge Point

Libero: Julia Cordon, Edinburg Vela

HONORABLE MENTION

Middle blocker: Brianna Rhodes, Oak Ridge; Christina Pettigrew, Copperas Cove; Shaylee Shore, Prosper; Miah Colbert, Longview; Jocelynn Everage, McAllen Memorial; Jordyn Williams, Denton Guyer; Kenya Ibarra Bronwsville Rivera, ECHS; Nnedi Okammor, Hebron; Cassie Cox, Round Rock Cedar Ridge; Emma Clothier, Hebron

Outside hitter: Carissa Barnes, Weatherford; Caroline Meuth, Churchill; Sanaa Dotson, Houston Memorial; Nene Mbonu, Klein; Michelle Klein, Cypress Ranch; Natalie Winter, Katy Seven Lakes; Rachel Tullos, Denton Guyer; Catherine Croft, Hays; Susan “Coco” Gillett, Bryan; Ciera Hecht, Prosper; Kennedy Prince, George Ranch; Ashlen Jennings, Klein; Molly Phillips, Mansfield; Karli Rose, Tomball Memorial; Ally Batenhorst, Katy Seven Lakes; Peyton Debello, Cypress Ranch; Iman Ndiaye, Plano West

Setter: Marina De La Rosa, Northside O’Connor; Makenzie Arent, Oak Ridge; Megan Vaughan, Bryan; Reese Rhodes, Midway; Stella Van, Coppell; Gabby Hall, Alvin; Kamryn Ash. Copperas Cove

Libero: Peyton Hummell, Northside O’Connor; Audrey Tuttle, George Ranch; Madelaine Blanco, Brownsville Rivera; Georgia Murphy, The Woodlands; Alyssa Duran, El Paso Franklin

Class 5A

Coach of the Year: Kelly Miser, Kingwood Park

Player of the Year: Katey Searcy, Kingwood Park

FIRST TEAM

Middle blocker: Katey Searcy, Kingwood Park; Addison McDermott, Hallsville; Chloe Rodriguez, Gregory-Portland

Outside hitter: Madison Waters, Lucas Lovejoy; Jackie Howell, Mission Veterans Memorial; Sutton Springer, A&M Consolidated

Setter: Sarah Brown, Canyon Randall

Libero: Sawyer Nowak, A&M Consolidated

SECOND TEAM

Middle blocker: Zanobia Willis, Red Oak; Kaitlyn Cross, Texas High; Savannah Kjolhede, Grapevine

Outside hitter: Maya Duckworth, Birdville; Cecily Bramschreiber, Lucas Lovejoy; Catherine Kreiger, Foster

Setter: Averi Carlson, Lucas Lovejoy

Libero: Madi Berkholz, Dripping Springs

THIRD TEAM

Middle blocker: Makensy Manbeck, Friendswood; Autumn Tanton, Sulphur Springs; Lauryn Richardson, Foster

Outside hitter: Libby Overmeyer, Kingwood Park; Kaitlyn Gil, Port Neches-Groves; Jenna Wenaas, Frisco Liberty

Setter: Andi Unwin, Kingwood Park

Libero: Macy Summrall, Barbers Hill

HONORABLE MENTION

Middle blocker: Sophie Thompson, Frisco Liberty; Hayle Campbell, Flour Bluff; Shalyn Bobbit, Vidor; Morgan Smith, Manvel; Kassy Lerma, Mission Veterans Memorial; Nichole Rodriguez, Donna; Brionna Warren, College Station; Makenzey Blades, Georgetown; Chelsie Freeman, Amarillo; Brianna Stovall, Georgetown; Annika Williams, College Station; Ashlyn Stiger, Texas High

Outside hitter: Alexis Williams, Shadow Creek; Shakeria Webb, Texas High; Jordyn Torre, Tuloso-Midway; Kaitlyn Glawe, Canyon Randall; Sam Sommerfeld, Pine Tree; Lexi Morris, Victoria West; Kandice Rowe, Gregory-Portland; Savannah Marenco, El Paso Burgess; Symone Wesley, Grapevine; Treyaunna Rush, Texas High; Makenzie Gerlach, Mission Veterans Memorial; Ashlyn Swoboda, Friendswood; Halle Sanders, Shadow Creek; Aryn Johnson, Manvel; Sarah Ghormley, Bastrop; Hailey Hunt, Red Oak; Lauren Hubbard, Friendswood; Olivia Lower, Texas High; Kate Georgaides, College Station; Jessica Landeros, El Paso Chapin; Jessica Hardin, Barbers Hill; Hannah Jones, Aledo; Macy Witt-Nobles, Manvel

Setter: Amy Hu, College Station; Erin Perez, Tuloso-Midway; Valerie DelaFuenta, Mission Veterans Memorial; Ashley Jones, Hallsville; Sarah Nading, Dripping Springs; Cali Nims, Flour Bluff; Avery Kalsu, Dripping Springs; Emily Gannon Birdville; Emily Edwards, A&M Consolidated; Ceci Harness, Manvel; Piper Kallman, Victoria West

Libero: McKenzie Bennett, Colege Station; Michelle Foster, Lucas Lovejoy; Taelyn Jones, Georgetown

Class 4A

Coach of the Year: Clark Oberle, Decatur

Player of the Year: Caroline Kasson, Melissa

FIRST TEAM

Middle blocker: Satasha Kostelecky, Decatur; Hanna Larson, Midlothian Heritage; Torie Comeaux, Huntington

Outside hitter: Caroline Kasson, Melissa; Madison Schultz, Needville; Susan Blake, Melissa

Setter: Anna Gadway, Needville

Libero: Alyssa Wallace, Decatur

SECOND TEAM

Middle blocker: Macie Pointer, North Lamar; Carmen Flood, Hereford; Karena Tipton, Midlothian Heritage

Outside hitter: Reese Fetty, Farmersville; Kaia Saylor, Aubrey; Sierra Pompa, Devine

Setter: Makenna Gannt, Decatur

Libero: Brynne Winkelman, Dumas

THIRD TEAM

Middle blocker: Sydney Price, Sanger; Mariah Hesselgesser, Argyle; Abby Perez, Ingleside

Outside hitter: McKenzie Tuyo, Lorena; Taneyah Brown, Mesquite Poteet; Sara McKeethan, Bullard

Setter: Kynlee Bartosh, Lorena

Libero: Jeslyn Martinez, Wills Point

HONORABLE MENTION

Middle blocker: Alex Koudelka, Gilmer; Jeri Ficklen, Cuero; Skylar Savage, Van; Destiny Matthews, Palestine; Ainsley Reeve, Cuero; Elizabeth See, Caldwell; Jada Abercrombie, Kilgore; Hayley Sample, Gonzales; Alaina Wilson, China Spring; Courtney Mild, Dumas; Olivia Linton, Wimberley; Ciara Chappell, Crandall; Grace Santos, Van; Kamiah Davis, Snyder; Rayleigh Farris, Springtown; Ashlyn Meador, Bullard; Jamyah Anderson, Rusk; Lexi Frazier, Hamshire-Fannett

Outside hitter: Braden Bossier, Fairfield; Addison Mulroney, LaVernia; Jayci Morton, Stephenville; Raelynn Faulkner, China Spring’ Sloan Williams, Dumas; Tatum Williams, Huntington; Torrey Miller, Brownwood; Charley Lane, Melissa; Kaegan Walker, Robinson; Paxton McClinch, Argyle; Macy Rucker, Van; Clayre Pullin, Cuero; Becca Heinrich, La Grange; Macey Adams, Pleasant Grove; Chloe Goodman, Stephenville; Gabbi Roelofs, Sanger; Grace Andrews, Cuero; Kacey Merle Besson, Rusk; Emma Crenshaw, Canyon; Railey Druxman, Springtown; Marinela Ortiz, Crystal City

Setter: Lexi Alexander, Carthage; Kassidy Reeves, Argyle; Sophia Davis, Melissa; Baleigh Thompson, Mexia; Summer Gamez, Cuero; Kenley Cotton, North Lamar; Hope Turner, Wills Point; Halle Flynt, Huntington; Gabriela Tapia, Crystal City

Libero: Chesney Baker, Carthage; Kate McWilliams, Snyder; Bryli Contreras, Canyon; Katie Chambers, Midlothian Heritage; Tori Eavenson, Needville; Wayneshia Dailey, Mexia; Emerson Faust, Caldwell; Maraya Guzman, Cuero; Courtney Hesseltine, Sinton; Taylor Strain, Robinson

Class 3A

Coach of the Year: Angela Allen, Callisburg

Player of the Year: Skylar Allen, Callisburg

FIRST TEAM

Middle blocker: Delaney Pellegrini, Boyd; Bailey Thomas, Mount Vernon; Kori Minnix, Troup

Outside hitter: Skylar Allen, Callisburg; Lilli Stewart, Academy; Amaya Brown, Goliad

Setter: Lindsey Bullard, Callisburg

Libero: Kealey Dent, Brock

SECOND TEAM

Middle blocker: Savannah Hott, Callisburg; Ryndee Weishuhn, Columbus; Sabrina Tuerck, Rogers

Outside hitter: Kristin Bishop, Scurry-Rosser; Macie Satterwhite, Callisburg; Kylann Griffith, Industrial

Setter: Victoria Pellegrini, Boyd

Libero: Allison Bobbitt, West Rusk

THIRD TEAM

Middle blocker: Ashley Taylor, Yoakum; Mary Kyle Johnson,Sonora; Hannah Trichel, West Rusk

Outside hitter: Gabi Moore, New Diana; Jordyn Todd, Boyd; Makayla Miller, Poth

Setter: Joelle Newton, New Diana

Libero: Larrin Maxwell, Boyd

HONORABLE MENTION

Middle blocker: Kaylee Criswell, Rockdale; Bethany Gilbreath, Gunter; Maddison Stanush, Industrial; Alexis Tippitt, Troy; Lyndsey Kolar, Rockdale; Destanee Robolow, Teague; Madeline Sommer, Schulenburg; Addyson Tiffin, Bushland; Helene Bolton, Diboll; Arisa Martinez, Taft; Katie Dominquez, Mathis; Reese Parris, Prairiland; Hannah Pendarvis, Ore City

Outside hitter: Breanna Box, Holliday; Aubrey Fossett, Academy; Averee Kleinhans, Nocona; Macee Valtr, Boyd; Lauren Williams, Industrial; Molly Tomlin, Troy; Samantha Spears, Elysian Fields; Kenzie Smith, Edgewood; Ashley Lyne, London; Erica Otto, Schulenburg; Ashton Brown, Tatum; Mikayla Farber, Leonard; Aubrey Fossett, Academy; Ashlyn Davis, Goliad; Chelsea Kruse, Poth; Kylie Quinney, Yoakum; Brynlee Hollas, Schulenburg; Essence Allen, Tatum; Lexi Baker, White Oak

Setter: Erin Treybig, Schulenburg; Emily Little, Grandview; Reese Weise, Rockdale; Mollee Henicke, Goliad; Maddison Heibel, Industrial; Morgan Whitley, East Bernard; Claire Nichols, West Rusk; Jacqueline Hernandez, Skidmore-Tynan; Aleah Anderson, Luling

Libero: Elizabeth Alex, Edna; Lauren James, New Diana; Kassidy Nicholson, Goliad; Hannah Kinnett, City View; Allie Eschenburg, Industrial; Emma Farquhar, Hooks; Julie Guenert, Schulenburg; Kaci Holtz, Goliad; Claire Simmons, West; Lanie Goolsby, Teague; Morgan Whitley, East Bernard; Jordan Salem, Schulenburg

Class 2A

Coach of the Year: Cherry Downs, Beckville

Player of the Year: Payton Jones, Beckville

FIRST TEAM

Middle blocker: Ashley Mao, Wortham; Zoe Fry, Sanford-Fritch; Jordan Dewberry, Wink

Outside hitter: Payton Jones, Beckville; Kamryn Courtney, Timpson; Tara Goolsby, Leon

Setter: Kinley Pepper, Beckville

Libero: Courtlyn Nail, Beckville

SECOND TEAM

Middle blocker: Miranda Mize, Beckville; Carson Smith, Amarillo Highland Park; Tracelyn Ross, Refugio

Outside hitter: Jordan Tondreau, Beckville; Heather Craig, Carlisle; Madi Smith, Thorndale

Setter: Jade Hamilton, Wortham

Libero: Hallie Fautt, Wortham

THIRD TEAM

Middle blocker: Rachel Metzler, Lindsay; Sara Grace Merry, Leon; Molly Kirk, Windthorst

Outside hitter: Aahiliyah Holtman, Amarillo Highland Park; Kora Pennartz, Windthorst; Makenzie Fleitman, Lindsay

Setter: Ashley Fleitman, Lindsay

Libero: Camille Ward, Crawford

HONORABLE MENTION

Middle blocker: Brittney Fields, Collinsville; Carolina Richmond, Leon; Anna Maddox, Crawford; Callie Jaynes, Detroit; Malarie Mican, Weimar; Airikah Pippins, Big Sandy; Vanalice Bailey, Hawley; Macey Ott, Lindsay; Hannah Matthews, Centerville; Madison Webb, Union Grove; Canyon Hughes, Moody; Kyondra Miller, Shiner; Jaylah Good, Moody; Kennedy Koehn, Weimar; Brynlee Wolf, Windthorst; Jonnah Smith, Wink; Tatum Nevill, Iola; Brittney Ricks, Detroit

Outside hitter: Brianna Craigie, Lindsay; Anne Williams, Crawford; Alivia Peralez, Bremond; Mikaila Rosas, Refugio; Hannah Rule, Hawley; Kayla McCarthy, Shiner; Clara Coker, Rosebud-Lott; Katie Warden, Crawford; Katelan Brown, Big Sandy; Peyton Turner, Linden-Kildare; Maycee Wright, Refugio; Kobie Miller, Como-Pickton; Kylie Osborne, Como-Pickton

Setter: Landry Laywell, Thorndale; Carley Hewig, Shiner; Lyndsie McBride, Bremond; Julianna Castellano, Refugio; MacKenzie Mordecai, Centerville; Cynarah Rodriguez, Amarillo Highland Park; Elizabeth Worden, Big Sandy; Carrie Johnson, Collinsville; Breanna Leathers, Hawley; Lexi Moody, Crawford

Libero: Olivia Hertel, Lindsay; Emma Patterson, Amarillo Highland Park; Macy McAdams, Junction; Jordan Williams, Detroit; Makayla Martin, Linden-Kildare; Lyndsie McBride, Bremond; Kiley Michalec, Shiner

Class 1A

Coach of the Year: Morgan Roberson, Neches

Player of the Year: Kaci Kimbrough, Neches

FIRST TEAM

Middle blocker: Kacie Kimbrough, Neches; Sydney Davidson, Bryson; Savannah May, Blum

Outside hitter: Chloe Cowan, D’Hanis; Chesney Baker, Water Valley; Emma Rodriguez, Blum

Setter: Emily Hill, Neches

Libero: Nayeli Quastian, Neches

SECOND TEAM

Middle blocker: Jewel Randolph, D’Hanis; Lexi Rodgers, Neches; Eryn Airheart, Trinidad

Outside hitter: Makenzie Hudson, Neches; Maddie Moore, Bryson; Kenzie Jordan, Water Valley

Setter: Cassandra Zerr, D’Hanis

Libero: Kirstyn Greebon, Water Valley

THIRD TEAM

Middle blocker: Yesenia Avalos, Leverett’s Chapel; Amber Clark, Fayetteville; Kristin Stilley, Bronte

Outside hitter: Cece Mitchell, Fayetteville; Christina Pratt, Comstock; Tori Moody, Trinidad

Setter: Kenzie Jordan, Water Valley

Libero: Danyelle Bernal, D’Hanis

HONORABLE MENTION

Middle blocker: Nayeli Anderson, Perrin; Jillian Shaw, Leverett’s Chapel; Rylee Hennig, Aguilla; Bailey Melton, Saint Jo; Cheyenne Gruben, Klondike

Outside hitter: Kacie White, Trinidad; Hannah Reyling, Saint o; Mattie Rosenboom, Blum; Eryn Airheart, Trinidad

Setter: Alyssa Robles, Veribest; Shelby Kolls, Water Valley; Kylie Sanders, Blum

Libero: Hayley Ned, Trinidad