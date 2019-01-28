Though it might have seemed to be a foregone conclusion following six wins to open the district schedule, the Midlothian Heritage girls' basketball team officially punched its playoff ticket with a home win Friday against Ferris.

To do so, the Jaguars outscored the Lady Yellow Jackets 25-11 in the first half of the eventual 42-33 home win.

And they also accomplished the feat without a single player reaching double-digits in the scoring column, as Blythe Williams led the team with eight points, Lexi Kennedy had seven, and Rachel Allen and Saige Klor both scored six.

Danielle Wallace added five points to the cause. Jasmine Bailey scored four points, Leah Chancey had three, Elizabeth Schmidt chipped in two points and Kaylee Robinson rounded out the Heritage scoring with one point.

Despite the win, Heritage head girls' basketball coach Jason Hodges said his team could have played with more intensity and togetherness. He also noted the Jaguars were "lucky to get out of here with a win."

"I thought Ferris had more intensity and that Ferris played harder, and we have to give them credit because they are in the middle of a playoff race just like we are," Hodges said. "I thought they came out and played harder than us and we were fortunate to survive tonight. We had a little run there in the first half that kind of separated us but give credit to Ferris; they played hard."

He added, "We have to be more disciplined. I thought we shot the ball bad tonight and we talked about it at halftime, but we continued to shoot outside shots. We weren't disciplined in some of the things that should be fundamental, so we have to clean that up as we get ready for the playoffs."

Ferris was led by Ziria Wright and Bailey Lane with seven points, respectively, while Amanda Aguinaga and Tenaya McCray both scored six points.

The Lady Yellow Jackets scoring attack was rounded out by Lili Garcia (3) and Callie Ralston and Victoria Coronado with two points.

Ferris head girls' basketball coach Melissa Fullmer said her team played well in the first and fourth quarters but allowed the Heritage press to take over the game in the middle two frames.

"I liked the way that we finished," Fullmer said. "We finished strong against a very good team on their home court. I am pleased overall."

She added, "We are going to keep working at this and go into Tuesday ready to play. We Understand that we have to play with urgency the whole game. We had moments where we were passive and we let Midlothian do what they wanted to do instead of us being the aggressors. We are going to take that and implement that next week."

The victory improved Heritage to 27-5 on the season and 7-0 in 17-4A action, while Ferris fell to 12-20 on the season and 3-4 in the district standings.

UP NEXT

Both teams return to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday with Heritage traveling to Venus and Ferris returning home to host Life Waxahachie.

Fred Phipps/Daily Light contributed to this report.