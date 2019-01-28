State Representative John Wray will certainly remain busy during throughout the 86th Texas Legislative Session, as the former Waxahachie mayor and councilman was appointed to three committees this past Wednesday.

Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen appointed Wray to serve on the Calendars Committee, the Ways-and-Means Committee, and as the vice chair of the Public Health Committee.

Wray, who is in his third representing House District 10, served on the Transportation and Homeland Security Committees during the 85th Legislative Session.

"I am thrilled that committee assignments have been announced and the Legislature is kicking into high gear," Wray stated in an announcement issued by his office. "These assignments will allow me to represent Ellis County and District 10 in some of the biggest issues facing the Legislature, including property tax reform. I am also pleased to be asked to serve in a leadership role as vice-chairman for the House Committee on Public Health. I expect this to be a productive session, and look forward to delivering results for the constituents of District 10."

The Ways-and-Means Committee handles issues regarding taxation and state revenue, including critical topics such as property tax reform, traditionally hearing one of the highest bill counts of any committee.

The powerful Calendars Committee determines the placement of bills and resolutions on the calendar schedule for House consideration.

The Public Health Committee oversees the Health and Human Services Commission and a number of public health-related matters, including medicine, dentistry, and mental health.

Wray is honored to assume a leadership role on a committee that handles such vital issues for Texans, the announcement noted.