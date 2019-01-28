A 26-point third quarter proved to be the difference for the Midlothian Heritage boys' basketball team during a home victory Friday against district-foe Ferris.

The Jaguars led just 25-23 at the half and then exploded out of the halftime locker rooms for 45 second-half points and a double-digit win, 70-43.

After the win, Heritage head boys' basketball coach Andy Slye said his team played a very "Jekyll and Hyde" type of game.

"It was just a tale of two halves," Hodges added. "We know how well we can play and we know the amount of effort and intensity that we have to play with. As the district season and playoffs roll around, we have to be more consistent."

Da'vione Stafford led the Jaguars with a game-high 18 points, while Reggie Adams scored 11 of his 12 points in the second half and Jared Cantrell chipped in 12 points thanks to three three-pointers.

Noah Parker scored 13 points, Braydon Bennett tallied six, Parker Tims had five and Bryson Owensby added four.

The Jaguars connected eight times from beyond the arc in the win.

Ferris was led by sophomore forward Trey Johnson, who scored 12 points. Junior forward Matthew Nunez and sophomore guard Kaleb Pointer both scored eight.

Demarcus Rankin, also a sophomore, scored seven points, while sophomore Carter Fagan chipped in three points.

Brice Carroll was the lone senior to contribute in the scoring column for the Yellow Jackets, ending the game with five points.

"This is a very, very young team with a lot of sophomores and juniors. The biggest thing for this team is that continue to grow," Ferris head boys' basketball coach Jerrel Chumley said after the game. "[...] I think we played really well in the first half. We found our matchups well and made the most of our opportunities. The second half, we lost who our matchups were and they started hitting some outside shots on us."

The win improved the Jaguars to 17-13 on the season and 4-1 in district play, while the Yellow Jackets fell to 6-18 on the year and 2-3 in 17-4A.

UP NEXT

Heritage returns to action at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Venus, who the Jaguars defeated to open the district schedule, 96-33, on Jan. 11.

Ferris hosts (18-10, 5-0) Life Waxahachie at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. The Mustangs won the previous meeting, 82-35, on Jan. 11.

____

Fred Phipps/Daily Light contributed to this report.