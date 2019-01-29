The Texas high school boys and girls public and private school basketball rankings as compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for the week of Jan. 28 include five Ellis County schools.

In the boys' rankings, Red Oak checks in at No. 14 in the 5A poll and Ovilla Christian is No. 2 in the TAPPS 2A poll.

On the girls' side, Midlothian Heritage sits at No. 8 in the 4A poll, while Ovilla Christian is No. 4 in the TAPPS 2A poll and Waxahachie Prep is fifth in the TAPPS 1A rankings.

BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Duncanville, 20-7; 2. Denton Guyer, 24-4; 3. North Crowley, 28-3; 4. Galena Park North Shore, 24-2; 5. Dallas Jesuit, 22-5; 6. Allen, 27-3; 7. Richardson Pearce, 21-7; 8. Rockwall, 24-5; 9. Austin Westlake, 26-3; 10. South Garland, 19-6; 11. Houston Eisenhower, 21-6; 12. DeSoto, 21-7; 13. Houston Sam Houston, 22-5; 14. Klein Forest, 22-3; 15. Lake Travis, 26-4; 16. Killeen Shoemaker, 26-5; 17. Katy Morton Ranch, 22-6; 18. Katy Cinco Ranch, 23-4; 19. Fort Bend Elkins, 24-6; 20. Laredo United, 26-2; 21. Beaumont United, 19-6; 22. EP Americas, 22-7; 23. Dickinson, 17-7; 24. Prosper, 18-11; 25. Schertz Clemens, 18-9.

Class 5A

1. Lancaster, 22-2; 2. SA Wagner, 23-5; 3. Mansfield Timberview, 26-2; 4. Sulphur Springs, 19-8; 5. EP Burges, 25-4; 6. Justin Northwest, 21-7; 7. Port Arthur Memorial, 20-6; 8. Mount Belvieu Barbers Hill, 23-6; 9. Alvin Shadow Creek, 21-5; 10. Little Elm, 18-7; 11. Lewisville The Colony, 22-4; 12. Fort Bend Hightower, 21-7; 13. Dallas Kimball, 17-8; 14. Red Oak, 23-5; 15. FW Brewer, 23-4; 16. Austin LBJ, 17-5; 17. College Station, 30-1; 18. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 17-10; 19. Frisco Lone Star, 19-7; 20. Amarillo Palo Duro, 20-1; 21. Cedar Park, 23-4; 22. CC Ray, 24-7; 23. Texarkana Texas, 23-7; 24. Boerne Champion, 23-7; 25. EP Andress, 19-7.

Class 4A

1. Dallas Hutchins, 23-3; 2. Dallas Faith Family, 24-6; 3. Silsbee, 19-6; 4. Houston Yates, 16-3; 5. Decatur, 27-3; 6. FW Dunbar, 16-13; 7. Kennedale, 27-3; 8. Argyle, 20-8; 9. Dallas Carter, 17-7; 10. Dallas Lincoln, 14-13; 11. Lubbock Estacado, 15-8; 12. Palestine, 20-3; 13. Clint, 21-7; 14. Longview Spring Hill, 30-2; 15. Hardin-Jefferson, 23-8; 16. Burkburnett, 18-8; 17. Liberty Hill, 23-5; 18. Pleasanton, 24-3; 19. Snyder, 22-6; 20. Freeport Brazosport, 11-10; 21. Needville, 17-8; 22. CC West Oso, 21-8; 23. Dallas Pinkston, 14-12; 24. Waco Connally, 16-8; 25. Paris, 22-7.

Class 3A

1. Brock, 23-5; 2. Winnie East Chambers, 18-2; 3. Dallas Madison, 10-16; 4. SA Cole, 26-3; 5. Universal City Randolph, 25-1; 6. Commerce, 25-5; 7. Grandview, 17-10; 8. Marion, 16-6; 9. Shallowater, 18-4; 10. Coldspring-Oakhurst, 27-2; 11. Wall, 25-3; 12. Peaster, 21-6; 13. CC London, 20-8; 14. Crockett, 18-3; 15. Teague, 12-9; 16. Odem, 21-8; 17. Aransas Pass, 20-11; 18. Brownfield, 16-6; 19. Lytle, 23-1; 20. Whitesboro, 19-7; 21. Spearman, 24-1; 22. Mineola, 19-5; 23. Atlanta, 25-3; 24. Tatum, 18-11; 25. Jefferson, 17-7.

Class 2A

1. Shelbyville, 26-2; 2. Muenster, 11-3; 3. Martins Mill, 27-2; 4. Big Sandy, 22-3; 5. Grapeland, 21-5; 6. Clarksville, 17-5; 7. Port Aransas, 26-6; 8. Floydada, 22-4; 9. New Deal, 10-2; 10. Tenaha, 13-5; 11. Woden, 23-4; 12. San Isidro, 26-2; 13. San Perlita, 21-9; 14. Thorndale, 16-5; 15. Hearne, 16-3; 16. Sunray, 15-10; 17. Gruver, 8-4; 18. Cushing, 20-2; 19. Sanford-Fritch, 11-9; 20. Snook, 17-6; 21. Albany, 10-2; 22. Lovelady, 19-6; 23. Poolville, 20-8; 24. Stinnett West Texas, 4-6; 25. Celeste, 18-4.

Class 1A

1. Lipan, 27-1; 2. Nazareth, 18-7; 3. Graford, 25-3; 4. La Rue La Poynor, 23-4; 5. Neches, 15-11; 6. Slidell, 21-7; 7. New Home, 23-3; 8. Laneville, 19-8; 9. Paducah, 15-4; 10. Jayton, 16-3; 11. Moulton, 16-13; 12. Eula, 21-6; 13. Dime Box, 18-7; 14. Waelder, 10-6; 15. Coolidge, 14-2; 16. McLean, 9-3; 17. Happy, 15-8; 18. Lenorah Grady, 15-3; 19. Gail Borden County, 17-4; 20. Milford, 9-2; 21. Texline, 19-8; 22. Leggett, 16-8; 23. Priddy, 22-5; 24. Shamrock, 16-8; 25. Calvert, 9-2.

BOYS PRIVATE

6A TAPPS

1. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 30-1; 2. Dallas St. Mark's, 23-5; 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 27-4; 4. SA Antonian Prep, 29-6; 5. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 20-6; 6. Houston Christian, 24-8; 7. FW Nolan Catholic, 24-8; 8. Midland Christian, 30-5; 9. SA St. Mary's Hall, 20-5; 10. Plano John Paul II, 22-8.

5A TAPPS

1. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, 20-8; 2. Victoria St. Joseph's, 25-1; 3. Sugar Land Fort Bend Christian, 25-4; 4. Austin Regents, 16-4; 5. Frisco Legacy Christian, 20-8; 6. Houston Second Baptist, 18-11; 7. CC Incarnate Word, 22-8; 8. Austin St. Michael's, 18-10; 9. EP Lydia Patterson, 13-6; 10. Houston Westbury Christian, 14-11.

4A TAPPS

1. Arlington Grace Prep, 25-2; 2. Tyler All Saints Episcopal, 18-5; 3. The Woodlands Christian, 21-10; 4. Waco Vanguard, 16-6; 5. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 20-15; 6. Midland Trinity, 14-4; 7. Colleyville Covenant Christian, 19-11; 8. Flower Mound Coram Deo, 23-4; 9. Lubbock Christian, 19-8; 10. Waco Reicher Catholic, 21-7.

3A TAPPS

1. Midland Classical, 22-5; 2. Dallas Yavneh, 20-5; 3. Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, 17-8; 4. Bryan Brazos Christian, 15-7; 5. Tomball Rosehill, 18-10; 6. Waco Live Oak, 13-7; 7. Temple Central Texas Christian, 14-10; 8. New Braunfels Christian, 18-9; 9. Sherman Texoma Christian, 10-7; 10. Dallas Lakehill Prep, 14-7.

2A TAPPS

1. Bryan Allen, 25-6; 2. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 25-4; 3. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 20-6; 4. Conroe Covenant, 17-10; 5. Lubbock Southcrest, 15-2; 6. Austin Waldorf, 16-9; 7. Temple Holy Trinity Catholic, 12-9; 8. Lubbock All-Saints, 12-11; 9. Abilene Christian, 12-12; 10. Shiner St. Paul, 9-2.

1A TAPPS

1. Baytown Christian, 19-3; 2. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 19-7; 3. Houston Family Christian, 19-3; 4. WF Wichita Christian, 15-6; 5. WF Christ Academy, 19-8; 6. Longview Trinity, 15-7; 7. Longview Christian, 14-5; 8. SA Legacy, 18-12; 9. Fredericksburg Heritage, 10-9; 10. Amarillo Holy Cross, 11-6.

GIRLS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Cedar Hill, 30-4; 2. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 34-1; 3. DeSoto, 21-6; 4. Jersey Village, 26-2; 5. Garland Sachse, 27-4; 6. Duncanville, 28-5; 7. Dallas Skyline, 20-8; 8. Converse Judson, 29-4; 9. Katy, 23-3; 10. Cypress Ranch, 27-7; 11. Cypress Creek, 28-5; 12. Beaumont United, 31-0; 13. Austin Westlake, 24-7; 14. Prosper, 24-7; 15. Allen, 23-6; 16. SA Northside Brandeis, 23-3; 17. SA Northside Clark, 26-2; 18. Wolfforth Frenship, 26-4; 19. Humble Summer Creek, 26-5; 20. Humble Atascocita, 25-7; 21. Houston Westside, 27-4; 22. McAllen Memorial, 25-4; 23. Fort Bend Ridge Point, 27-4; 24. SA Northside O'Connor, 22-7; 25. Hurst Bell, 28-3.

Class 5A

1. Mansfield Timberview, 31-1; 2. Amarillo, 27-4; 3. Kerrville Tivy, 29-1; 4. Manvel, 30-3; 5. SA Veterans Memorial, 25-5; 6. Fort Bend Hightower, 31-2; 7. Cedar Park, 27-3; 8. CC Veterans Memorial, 27-4; 9. Frisco Lone Star, 22-7; 10. College Station, 30-2; 11. Crowley, 23-8; 12. Lubbock Cooper, 24-4; 13. Royse City, 28-3; 14. Georgetown, 20-9; 15. Pflugerville, 22-9; 16. Frisco Liberty, 23-10; 17. Austin Crockett, 28-5; 18. Richmond Foster, 28-5; 19. CC Tuloso-Midway, 24-4; 20. NRH Birdville, 22-7; 21. FW Boswell, 27-5; 22. CC Flour Bluff, 22-5; 23. Lufkin, 25-5; 24. Mansfield Legacy, 23-7; 25. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 19-9.

Class 4A

1. Canyon, 21-6; 2. Levelland, 26-2; 3. Hardin-Jefferson, 26-4; 4. Dallas Lincoln, 22-4; 5. Argyle, 22-7; 6. Canton, 29-1; 7. Stephenville, 22-6; 8. Midlothian Heritage, 27-5; 9. Bullard, 29-6; 10. CC West Oso, 24-5; 11. Silsbee, 20-5; 12. Fredericksburg, 26-7; 13. Devine, 26-5; 14. Lorena, 22-7; 15. Seminole, 21-7; 16. El Campo, 28-2; 17. Sunnyvale, 19-9; 18. Fairfield, 22-8; 19. Glen Rose, 26-6; 20. Robinson, 24-6; 21. Lorena, 22-7; 22. Liberty Hill, 15-17; 23. Lampasas, 26-5; 24. Quinlan Ford, 20-13; 25. Cuero, 21-8.

Class 3A

1. Wall, 24-1; 2. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 29-0; 3. Idalou, 24-5; 4. Woodville, 30-1; 5. Franklin, 30-1; 6. Tuscola Jim Ned, 26-5; 7. Karnes City, 26-4; 8. Shallowater, 23-3; 9. Cisco, 28-2; 10. Buffalo, 28-2; 11. Poth, 21-5; 12. Ponder, 23-8; 13. Anderson-Shiro, 30-4; 14. Colorado City, 21-5; 15. Pottsboro, 20-7; 16. Denver City, 22-4; 17. Lago Vista, 19-5; 18. Winnsboro, 18-11; 19. Tatum, 18-6; 20. Keene, 24-7; 21. Canadian, 26-4; 22. Howe, 19-9; 23. Skidmore-Tynan, 22-9; 24. George West, 19-9; 25. Vanderbilt Industrial, 20-8.

Class 2A

1. Martins Mill, 29-0; 2. Panhandle, 25-3; 3. Mason, 29-1; 4. Haskell, 26-1; 5. Collinsville, 25-1; 6. Farwell, 27-2; 7. San Saba, 27-4; 8. Vega, 30-1; 9. Wellington, 22-6; 10. Woden, 22-5; 11. Timpson, 26-4; 12. Grapeland, 20-8; 13. Thorndale, 22-3; 14. Marlin, 22-6; 15. Goldthwaite, 23-6; 16. Douglass, 23-5; 17. Muenster, 24-6; 18. Era, 24-5; 19. Lovelady, 22-9; 20. Kerens, 20-8; 21. Port Aransas 1911 22. Gladewater Union Grove, 23-5; 23. Falls City, 21-7; 24. Cushing, 20-5; 25. Santo, 20-6(backslash).

Class 1A

1. Nazareth, 20-6; 2. Ropesville, 26-2; 3. La Rue La Poynor, 25-7; 4. Garden City, 25-3; 5. Dodd City, 25-3; 6. Whiteface, 24-1; 7. Lipan, 26-4; 8. Hermleigh, 23-5; 9. Rankin, 21-4; 10. Huckabay, 27-4; 11. Moulton, 20-8; 12. Eula, 22-8; 13. Abbott, 21-2; 14. Afton Patton Springs, 24-4; 15. Tilden McMullen County, 24-3; 16. McLean, 21-5; 17. Slidell, 25-2; 18. May, 22-4; 19. Rocksprings, 21-8; 20. Blackwell, 20-6; 21. Aspermont, 24-2; 22. Saltillo, 24-8; 23. Iredell, 21-5; 24. Fayetteville, 17-9; 25. Ackerly Sands, 20-3.

GIRLS PRIVATE

6A TAPPS/SPC

1. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 24-7; 2. Houston The Village School, 33-4; 3. Plano Prestonwood, 23-3; 4. Houston Kinkaid, 19-4; 5. Houston St. Agnes, 26-9; 6. Argyle Liberty Christian, 21-9; 7. Plano John Paul II, 21-9; 8. FW Nolan Catholic, 21-14; 9. Addison Greenhill, 16-7; 10. Houston Christian, 15-8.

5A TAPPS

1. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, 17-3; 2. SA Christian, 23-8; 3. Mesquite Dallas Christian, 16-12; 4. Houston Second Baptist, 16-6; 5. Tyler Grace Community Christian, 16-8; 6. CC IWA, 20-7; 7. Austin Hyde Park, 21-3; 8. Austin Regents, 12-6; 9. FW Christian, 11-15; 10. CC John Paul II, 16-10.

4A TAPPS

1. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 22-8; 2. Austin Texas For Deaf, 28-0; 3. Colleyville Covenant Christian, 20-6; 5. Lubbock Christian, 23-10; 4. Houston Lutheran North, 11-9; 6. Boerne Geneva Boerne, 16-10; 7. League City Bay Area Christian, 16-9; 8. Schertz John Paul II Catholic, 15-10; 9. Tyler All Saints Episcopal, 13-13; 10. Arlington Grace Prep, 14-11.

3A TAPPS

1. Midland Classical, 18-5; 2. FW Lake Country, 19-15; 3. Beaumont Legacy Christian, 18-8; 4. Tomball Rosehill, 20-8; 5. Marble Falls Faith, 17-4; 6. Temple Central Texas Christian, 19-10; 7. Round Rock Christian, 16-6; 8. Denton Calvary, 16-7; 9. The Woodlands Legacy Prep, 16-7; 10. Sherman Texoma, 12-7.

2A TAPPS

1. Lubbock Southcrest, 20-0; 2. Shiner St. Paul Catholic, 20-5; 3. Austin Waldorf, 16-4; 4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 10-6; 5. Granbury North Central Texas, 15-5; 6. Plano Coram Deo, 18-8; 7. Longview Christian Heritage, 12-8; 8. Dallas First Baptist, 9-8; 9. Abilene Christian, 9-8; 10. Muenster Sacred Heart, 10-13.

1A TAPPS

1. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 20-8; 2. WF Notre Dame, 13-5; 3. SA Legacy, 12-10; 4. DeSoto Canterbury, 8-10; 5. Waxahachie Prep, 8-4; 6. Kingwood Covenant Prep, 12-8; 7. Dallas Tyler Street Christian, 10-6; 8. Universal City First Baptist, 10-4; 9. Alamo Macedonian, 5-5; 10. Weatherford Christian, 8-9.