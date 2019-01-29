Sixty-two high school powerlifters took to the racks for the annual Joshua Owl Invitational and those student-athletes from Waxahachie and Midlothian gave the field all it could handle.

Though Burleson High took top honors with 40 points Thursday in Joshua, Midlothian just missed the top spot with 38 points. The Panthers had two first-place finishers, three second-places and four other top-five lifters.

Waxahachie tallied 34 points after one first, three second and seven other top-five finishes to place third.

WAXAHACHIE STANDOUTS

Quincy Johnson used a strong showing on the bench press and deadlift to win the 165-pound class with a 1,065-pound three-lift total.

Johnson, who now sits seventh in Division I Region II, posted a 380-pound squat, 265-pound bench press and 420-pound deadlift.

Fellow Waxahachie lifter, D'Tyler Mason, placed second in the class with a 1,000-pound total, while Midlothian lifter Jayson McCall finished seventh after failing to record lifts on the bench and deadlift.

Danny Carrillo jumped one spot to No. 1 in the Division I Region III ranking following his second-place finish and 750-pound total in the 114-pound class.

Carrillo posted lifts of 290 pounds inside the squat rack, 145 pounds on the bench and 315 pounds on the deadlift.

Other top Waxahachie finishers included Jaden Basham (second), Dax Lott (fourth), Joseph Chavez (third), Denton Ross (fourth) and Alejandro Moreno (fifth).

MIDLOTHIAN STANDOUTS

Duane Johnson didn't just defeat the heaviest field in the meet; he dominated the super heavyweight field.

Johnson, who weighed in at 295.8 pounds in the limitless class, recorded a 1,470 three-lift total, which was 80 pounds better than teammate Marshal Hodges (1,390).

Johnson recorded 545 pounds inside the squat rack, 400 pounds on the bench press and then a 525-pound deadlift. All three totals were best among the super heavyweight division.

Johnson now sits atop the super heavyweight class in Division I Region III.

Thomas Ray, also of Midlothian, placed fifth in the SHW division with a 1,115-pound total.

In the 181-pound class, Jayton DeLeon defeated the field by well over 200 pounds with his 1,330-pound three-lift total.

He recorded a 500-pound squat, 320-pound bench press and 510-pound deadlift. DeLeon is now ranked second in the Division I Region III 181-pound class.

Waxahachie powerlifters Jonathen Guanerrero (fourth, 1,065 total) and Jeremiah Lizarraga (fifth, 1,065 total) also competed in the 181-pound class in Joshua.

Other Midlothian standouts included JT Cavender (third), Kaleb Tompkins (fourth), Wyatt Achey (second), Julian Lopez (third) and Genbard Lumino (second).

Waxahachie totals included:

Athlete | Weight Class | (Squat-Bench-Deadlift) | Total | Region Ranking

Carrillo, Danny 114 (270-160-335) 765 1

Harris, Michael 114 (175-115-230) 520 6

Basham, Jaden 148 (365-230-375) 970 9

Lott, Dax 148 (350-245-350) 945 13

Basham, Jaydon 148 (350-225-340) 915 18

Johnson, Quincy 165 (380-265-420) 1065 7

Mason, D'Tyler 165 (400-230-370) 1000 9

Guanerrero, Jonathen 181 (405-250-410) 1065 12

Lizarraga, Jeremiah 181 (415-230-400) 1045 13

Chavez, Joseph 242 (535-350-500) 1385 2

Ross, Denton 275 (515-285-465) 1265 5

Moreno, Alejandro 275 (475-305-480) 1260 7

Midlothian totals included:

Athlete | Weight Class | (Squat-Bench-Deadlift) | Total | Region Ranking

Vance, Cody 114 (160-95-195) 450 7

Lumino, Genbard 123 (265-145-280) 690 8

Achey, Wyatt 132 (295-160-320) 775 1

Lopez, Julian 132 (225-140-285) 650 4

Angel, Riley 148 (330-195-395) 920 16

McKenzie, Jordan 148 (365-230-295) 890 21

Sessoms, Colton 148 (315-180-390) 885 22

Esparza, Damien 148 (275-185-340) 800 32

Zell, Cody 165 (340-215-370) 925 18

DeLeon, Jayton 181 (500-320-510) 1330 2

Martin, Laine 181 (370-220-440) 1030 17

McCall, Jayson 181 (345-230-425) 1000 18

Seago, Dylan 181 (380-215-400) 995 20

King, AJ 181 (345-210-405) 960 24

Huffman, Branton 198 (375-225-385) 985 18

Cavender, J.T. 220 (450-270-500) 1220 7

Tompkins, Kaleb 220 (440-275-435) 1150 11

Balderrama, Jose 220 (440-275-405) 1120 13

Pollard, Nick 220 (385-275-405) 1065 16

Martin, Jace 220 (380-210-445) 1035 18

Smith, Kaden 220 (385-205-245) 835 33

Kennaley, Austin 275 (280-205-320) 805 31

Johnson, Duane SHW (545-400-525) 1470 1

Hodges, Marshal SHW (525-350-515) 1390 4

Ray, Thomas SHW (435-260-420) 1115 12

Schmidt, Gavin SHW (465-180-460) 1105 14