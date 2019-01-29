Kaden Archie has chosen his new home court.

The University of Texas at El Paso basketball program announced via Twitter that the 2018 Midlothian graduate signed his National Letter of Intent with the Division-I Miners on Friday. He has since enrolled in the university.

UTEP competes in Conference USA and is in its first season under former-Fresno State head coach Rodney Terry. The Miners are 2-6 in CUSA action and 7-12 overall.

"Kaden is one of those guys we're excited about because he's a versatile player. He's a guy who's a position-less player in this new wave of basketball. He's a very valuable guy because he can do a number of different things," stated Terry in the official UTEP Athletics announcement. "From an offensive standpoint, he can play every position and he can defend every position. So, we're excited about having a guy who brings that versatility to our program."

Terry added, "[Kaden] is a great young man, who comes from a great family. He'll complement the guys we have character wise and believe Kaden is in the same category as those young men. Kaden will represent the program and school on and off the floor."

Archie previously announced his plans to transfer from the Texas Christian University men's basketball program shortly after the New Year.

Multiple media outlets reported Archie had entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal sometime before Jan. 5. Because Archie waited until the spring semester to register in the transfer portal, he will not be eligible for NCAA competition with UTEP until Jan. 1, 2020.

Archie initially signed with TCU during the early signing period on Nov. 8, 2018.

The 6-foot 6-inch small forward averaged 18.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game as a senior at Midlothian High School. He led Midlothian to a 28-11 record and to the semifinals of the 5A state tournament.

Archie was ranked as the No. 3 player in Texas and the No. 18 small forward in the nation by 247Sports. He earned a four-star rating from 247Sports and Rivals.

"Kaden is a versatile, physical, skilled wing that can play multiple positions," TCU head coach Jamie Dixon said at the time of Archie's signing. "He's very competitive and has the ability to become a great defender."

During his brief time at TCU, Archie averaged just 2.1 points per game in an off-of-the-bench role and set a career-high with four points Nov. 11 against Oral Roberts. He then matched that total Nov. 30 against Central Michigan.