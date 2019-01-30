Ellis County high school soccer teams continued their regular seasons Tuesday night. Results compiled by The Daily Light, as powered by the All-Ellis County program, include:

WAXAHACHIE

Girls

The Lady Indians were off Tuesday following a 2-0 start to District 7-6A action over the past week.

Waxahachie recorded wins against Grand Prairie Young Women's Leadership Academy (8-nil) and DeSoto (6-nil) to open the District 7-6A slate. The side is now 11-1 on the season and entered the week ranked No. 8 in the TGCA 6A poll.

Savanna Duvall currently leads the Lady Indians with 12 goals scored, while Alyssa Stevens and Angel Garfias each have nine. Freshman Peyton Renfro and sophomore Bella Curiel have each recorded a team-high 11 assists, while Taytum McDonald has notched eight clean sheets in goal.

The Lady Indians have also outscored the opposition 60-3 over the first 11 matches with 14 regular-season matches to play.

Waxahachie returns to the pitch Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Mansfield Lake Ridge in Mansfield.

Boys

The Waxahachie Indians opened District 7-6A action Tuesday night at home against DeSoto with a 4-0 victory at Stuart B. Lumpkins Stadium.

Waxahachie received goals by Emmanuel Nwokonko (2), Erick Perez and TJ Lacey on assists by Ryan Hay and David Hernandez.

The shutout was the fifth consecutive clean sheet recorded by Joshua Redding, dating back to Friday, Jan. 11 in the semifinals of the 13th annual Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions hosted by Aledo ISD.

The Indians also recognized nine seniors before the match, which included Issiah Vazquez, Ramon Garza, Ryan Hay, Erick Perez, Cameron Clark, TJ Lacey, Antonio Navarro, David Hernandez and Michael McKay.

Waxahachie is now 9-1-0 on the season and 1-0 in 7-6A.

RED OAK

Girls

The Lady Hawks notched win No. 13 with a convincing home victory Tuesday night against Ennis, 6-0.

Red Oak received a county-best 24th goal from senior Makayla Rushing, as well as goals netted by Marlene Mendez, Brooke Scott, Sarah Zamora, Brenna Douthit and Zoie Shaw.

Rushing (2), Mendez, Scott and Heather Fellows provided the assists.

The Lady Hawks began the week ranked No. 8 in the TGCA 5A poll and are now 13-1-1 on the season and 1-0-1 in District 14-5A.

They return to action at 5:30 p.m. Friday on the road against (1-10-1, 0-1) Corsicana.

Boys

Red Oak fell to 4-7 on the year and 0-2 in District 14-5A with a heartbreaking second-half loss Tuesday night at home against Ennis, 4-3.

The Hawks opened district action with a road loss, 2-1, this past Friday night against Joshua.

ENNIS

Girls

Ennis fell to state-ranked Red Oak on Tuesday night, 6-0.

The Lady Lions dropped to 1-1-0 in District 14-5A after opening the schedule with a 1-0 victory against Corsicana last Friday.

Ennis will look to bounce back at 5:30 p.m. at home against Waco University.

Boys

Jonathan Alferez netted a hat trick for Ennis on Tuesday night to lead the Lions over host Red Oak, 4-3.

Alferez scored in the opening 10 minutes and then twice in the second half to fuel the win. Rodrigo Lozano added a first-half goal in the 12th minute.

The Lions opened District 14-5A with a 3-2 victory against Corsicana.

Ennis is now 9-5 on the season and 2-0 in District 14-5A.

MIDLOTHIAN HIGH

Girls

Cleburne scored a lone goal in the second half Tuesday night to steal a district win from the Midlothian Lady Panthers, 1-nil.

Midlothian is now 7-3-2 on the season and 1-1 in District 14-5A.

The Lady Panthers soundly defeated Waco University on Friday night, 6-1.

The Lady Panthers will look to bounce back from the loss at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Princeton in a non-district matchup.

Boys

Justin Barnett recorded a hat trick to lead the Midlothian Panthers over Cleburne on Tuesday night, 6-2.

Barnett scored two of his match-high three goals off of Christian Naizer assists and the third courtesy of an Arron Young helper.

Erick Guerra, Tanner Henderson and Young added goals on assists by Shane Reasonover and Edgar Salas.

The Panthers opened 14-5A with a 4-2 win against Waco University last Friday.

Midlothian is now 4-4-3 on the season and 2-0-0 in district play. The Panthers return to the home pitch at 7 p.m. Friday against Longview in a non-district showdown.

MIDLOTHIAN HERITAGE

Girls

Rachel Allen scored the decider on a Grayce Davis assist Tuesday night to lift the state-ranked Midlothian Heritage girls' soccer team over Aledo, 1-nil.

Megan McCarthy recorded the clean sheet in goal, which was her ninth through 14 matches this season.

Class 5A (8-1-3) Aledo entered the night without a loss through 11 matches on the season. The Lady Bearcats previously recorded draws against Birdville (1-1, Jan. 12), Midlothian High (2-2, Jan. 22) and Stephenville (1-1, Jan. 25).

The Jaguars began the week ranked No. 2 behind rival (10-0-0) Stephenville in the TGCA 4A poll.

Heritage, which improved to 10-1-3 on the season with the win, faces Brownwood at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 in Midlothian.

Boys

The Midlothian Heritage boys' soccer team fell on the road Tuesday night to 5A Aledo, 1-nil.

The Jaguars are now 9-4-1 on the season and return to action at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 at home against Brownwood.

LIFE WAXAHACHIE

Girls

The Life Waxahachie Lady Mustangs previously fell in a non-district match at home Friday against Duncanville, 5-1.

Their next scheduled match is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 at home against Peak Prep.

Boys

Life Waxahachie fell to John Paul II High School, a private Roman Catholic college preparatory high school in Plano, 1-nil on Monday night.

The Mustangs previously defeated Cleburne on the road Friday, 1-nil. Life Waxahachie is now 6-4-4 on the season.

The Mustangs return to action at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Farmersville.

FERRIS

Girls

The Ferris girls’ soccer team fell on the road Monday night to Caddo Mills, 1-nil.

It marked the second consecutive 1-nil defeat for the Lady Yellow Jackets after two straight victories by the same score.

Ferris is no 7-10-1 on the season.

Boys

Gustavo Martinez found the back of the net three times Monday night to propel the Ferris Yellow Jackets to a 3-2 home win against Paris.

Martinez netted his hat trick on assists by sophomores Luis Coronado and Humberto Aguilar. The Yellow Jackets improved to 6-6 on the season with the win.

Ferris returns to action at 7:15 p.m. on the road Monday against Crandall.

_____

To submit soccer scores, updates or story ideas, email Travis M. Smith at tsmith@waxahachietx.com. Countywide updates are powered by The Daily Light's All-Ellis County All-Star Preps awards.