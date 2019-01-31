The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce welcomed the newest business in the area, Jersey Mike’s Sub, during a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday.

The sub shop first opened in 1956 in New Jersey before it was franchised and is now found across the U.S., Canada and Australia. The newest one opened last week in Midlothian at 2210 FM 663.

Franchise owner Chad Huffhines said he has been looking to expand outside of Tarrant County since 2012, and his eyes were set on Midlothian.

“We’re going to be seen here,” he said. He added the Midlothian has grown over the past few years and he wanted to capitalize on it.

He said Jersey Mike’s Sub will fit in well in Midlothian. The sub shop offers high-quality sandwiches that the community will appreciate.

Huffhines opened his first Jersey Mike’s in 2010 and has added stores under his belt over the past nine years. The Midlothian restaurant employs 15 young adults, Huffhines said.

"I was really really wanting to be here," he noted. “I can't believe we finally made it here."

About 30 community and Chamber of Commerce members attending the opening. They filled the restaurant and were greeted by the smell of fresh-baked bread and cured meats.

Chamber ambassador Haleigh Bush Kurth said the locations is great.

She added that she loves the addition of the gluten-free options and sees the business as an excellent part of the community.

"We're really excited to have them," she said.

While community members celebrated the opening, general manager Blake Crow helped prepare sandwiches for the rush to come post-ribbon cutting.

Crow worked at the Arlington Jersey Mike’s location and was moved to oversee the Midlothian location.

He did a so good in Arlington and we had to move him to the newest location, Huffhines said.

Crow said he is excited about the newest location opening and thinks it will have a significant impact on the Midlothian community. Huffhines couldn’t agree more.

“What you've got going on in this community is super special,” he said. “I have not witnessed this type of opening before.”