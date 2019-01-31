The job posting period has closed for prospective candidates to apply for the vacant role as the Midlothian ISD athletic director, says MISD communications coordinator Jamie McNulty.

The search for the new director began in November. MISD leaders are now reviewing applicants and will conduct interviews in the next few weeks, she added.

The position was opened in July after former athletic director Steve Keasler left to become the executive director for athletics for Southlake Carroll ISD. Since Keasler’s departure, former assistant athletic director John Crawford has served as the interim.

During Keasler's tenure, he saw the addition of Heritage High School into the district, helped create the Midlothian Athletics Hall of Honor and had five teams qualify for state tournaments.

After a recommendation is submitted to the MISD Board of Trustees, the applicant would hopefully be in place by late January or early February, MISD Chief Communications Officer Karen Permetti previously stated.