Four seats are open on the Waxahachie and Midlothian City Councils for the upcoming May 4 general election.

Both cities approved resolutions ordering a general election during their council meetings earlier in January. Two council members’ terms are up in May for both city councils respectively, and residents can file to have their names considered for their seats up until 5 p.m. Feb. 15.

WAXAHACHIE

According to the City of Waxahachie’s website, Waxahachie city council members Chuck Beatty and Mary Lou Shipley’s terms expire in May. Mayor Pro Tem David Hill said they are both planning to file for re-election.

“It’s open season,” Hill remarked. “If you’ve been here a year and are a resident of the city, you can run for any office that you choose. Anybody can do it.”

To file, Hill stated that residents would need to pick up a packet from city secretary Lori Cartwright’s office at city hall, located at 401 South Rogers Street. Hill explained that applicants would have to fill out the packet and return it before the filing deadline on Feb. 15.

“You have to go get 25 signatures,” Hill stated. “They all have to be verified that they are residents of the City of Waxahachie, and that qualifies you.”

Hill indicated that Beatty, Shipley and resident Amy Hedtke had been the only ones to pick up filing packets so far. Hedtke previous campaigned for a seat on the Waxahachie ISD school board in 2017.

Applicants can also mail their filings to the city secretary’s office as well, but Cartwright advised against that because her office won’t accept applications after the filing deadline, even if it is postmarked before Feb. 15.

MIDLOTHIAN

According to the City of Midlothian’s website, Place 3 and Place 4 council members Jimmie McClure and Joe Frizzell’s seats are both up for election on May 4. Frizzell has been on the council since May 2007 and has been the Mayor Pro Tem since 2010. McClure has held her seat since May 2013. As of publishing, McClure and Frizell have not filed for re-election.

City secretary Tammy Varner said that in addition to the option of filing in-person at city hall located at 104 West Avenue East, Varner said applicants could access the filing application online if they so desired. She explained that candidates could go to the city secretary’s page under the government tab and click “election information” to be transported to the filing portal. Once there, applicants can print out the application and submit it either by mail or in-person.

So far, resident Ted Miller has filed for the Place 3 city council seat, while Walter Darrach and Clark Wickliffe filed for the Place 4 seat.

To learn more about the general election, go online at www.co.ellis.tx.us. Early voting begins April 22 and runs through April 30.