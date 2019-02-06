WAXAHACHIE

The body of a 51-year-old Red Oak resident was found Tuesday afternoon in Lake Waxahachie.

At around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Waxahachie Police investigators were called to Lake Waxahachie about a body that was found in the lake. Waxahachie Police recovered the body and upon further investigation, Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Jackie Miller Jr. identified the individual as Estean Freeman Jr. of Red Oak.

Freeman’s vehicle, a black Nissan Sentra, was also retrieved at the site.

“Police officers, detectives and Waxahachie Fire Rescue responded with a boat to recover the remains,” Waxahachie Police Lt. Marcus Brown said.

Freeman’s family reported him missing to the Red Oak Police Department on Monday after he had left his residence on Saturday and not returned. According to a previous Daily Light report, his family was concerned because Freeman had a physical condition that required consistent medication.

His family members tried reaching him, repeatedly, by cell phone after he went missing. He did not return the calls.

According to a Red Oak Police press release, there were no apparent signs of injury to suggest foul play in Freeman’s death. However, the remains have been sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death through an autopsy.

Waxahachie and Red Oak Police are conducting a joint investigation into Freeman’s death.