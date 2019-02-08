Young North Texas accordion players will be showcased at the 13th annual Big Squeeze Accordion Contest to earn a spot at the finals in Austin.

The competition will take place at the Ennis Czech Music Festival, which is also in its 13th year. Texas Folklife will host the event and encourages any of the four traditional Texas accordion genres such as conjunto, polka, Cajun and zydeco.

The Big Squeeze competition is open to players age 25 and younger in the polka category and 21 years and younger in the other divisions.

The music festival is a lively annual celebration of music and dance that features polka bands, Czech-inspired food and family fun. A concert lineup of homegrown bands will perform on the main Sokol performance stage, and Ennis Czech & Then Some will start at 4:30 p.m.

The Big Squeeze programming begins Feb. 9 and culminates on May 11 with a festive live concert featuring the statewide finalists at the Big Squeeze Finals and Concert at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin. Four final grand prize winners will be selected from the traditional accordion music genres of polka; Cajun and zydeco; and two conjunto prize winners – one for ages 17 and under and one for ages 18 through 21.

For more details on festival information, log onto www.ennisczechmusicfestival.com.