For the first time since relocating the high school to Waxahachie, the Mustangs had the opportunity to cut down the home net in celebration of a district championship Friday.

Life Waxahachie defended its home court against neighboring rival Midlothian Heritage with a 51-40 victory to finish 17-4A undefeated.

The Jaguars entered the unofficial district championship with a 7-1 recond and one game to play. The district championship is the first for the Life Waxahachie Mustangs since the 2015-16 season.

After the emotional win and celebration, Life Waxahachie head boys' basketball coach Eddie Berumen first applauded the Jaguars, stating "They are a great team, a great program and they have a great coach."

"Our guys have earned it," Berumen added, noting Mustangs lost two players earlier in the season to a broken tibia and ACL tear. "[..] A lot of guys have been called on who probably didn't think they would get called on and they stepped up. They play hard and they play unselfish and they care more about the 'we' than the 'me.'"

Blaine Stacy and Mason Mathers both led life Waxahachie with 14 points, while Rodney Sneed added 12 points, including a 6-for-6 showing at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Breyden Jones scored seven points and Gage Mayfield had four.

The Mustangs outscored the Jaguars in each of the first three quarters. Heritage then bounced back to show a little life in the fourth quarter to outpace the hosts, 19-14.

Noah Parker and Reggie Adams led the Jaguars with 10 points, while Jared Cantrell had six.

Jaydon Hogg and Da'vione Stafford both scored five.

Heritage fell to 20-15 on the season with the loss, while Life Waxahachie improved to 22-10.

"They out-toughed us and we didn't respond well at times," Heritage head boys' basketball coach Andy Slye said. "There in the fourth quarter, we started to respond and I thought we played well for one quarter."

He added, "This is all on the coaching staff. We are more disappointed in ourselves more than anything. We were out-coached and didn't have our team prepared. We have to prepare our team better."

UP NEXT

Life Waxahachie returns to action at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Hillsboro, while Heritage will look to bounce back at 7 p.m. on the road against Ferris.

____

Fred Phipps/Daily Light contributed to this report.