Signage dominated the conversation at the Midlothian City Council meeting Tuesday night.

The council discussed two businesses’ signs and whether they should be allowed despite several rules within the city’s sign ordinance. Both proposed signs were denied by the council.

Soi Brow, an eyebrow threading salon, was the most discussed because its signs were put up without the proper permits and were not up to code.

Planning manager Marcos Narvaez presented the issue to the council and said the business received multiple letters stating the signage was a violation of the city code.

The business has two signs up on its location with one in the front and one in the back. Both are 30 square feet in size. Under the code with the businesses location, it should have signs covering a total of 30 square feet. Its current signage is too large, Narvaez added.

To fix the size issue, Narvaez said the business can take one of the signs down or have both signs sized down to meet the 30 square feet limit.

The other problem was the letters that Soi Brow used in the sign’s design. Under the code, according to Narvaez, a sign must use individual channel letters and not use capsules. The current business sign uses both.

Councilmember Joe Frizzell didn’t see a problem with the sign. He voted in favor of the business keeping the sign in the 6-1 vote denying the applicant’s request.

“It doesn’t appear offensively large to me,” he noted.

Councilmember Jimmie McClure said the sign may not seem too large, but it is against the code. She added that the council should not set a precedent by allowing this business to break the rules.

Jimmy's Pizza Pasta & Subs requested to have a sign put on top of the building where owners are leasing space. The restaurant owners do not own the building and are not the only tenants.

Council members did not want to let another business break the rules and noted that the sign would be over another business’s office space.

McClure added the sign would ruin the look of downtown Midlothian.

“This is our historic downtown, and we don’t want to set a precedent allowing signage on top of buildings,” she said.

The request to have the sign on top of the two-store building was denied unanimously.

The next council meeting is 6 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 104 West Avenue E in Midlothian.

————

Samantha Douty, @SamanthaDouty

469-517-1451