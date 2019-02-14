Midlothian Heritage needed every bit of the 36 second-half points scored by the Jaguars to win a first-round playoff game Tuesday against China Spring.

Danielle Wallace led the charge for the Jaguars girls' basketball team with 18 points in the 4A Region II bi-district championship victory, 62-54. The game was played at Corsicana High School.

In addition to Wallace, Blythe Williams scored 15 points and Jasmine Bailey added 12. Rachel Allen (6 points), Saige Klor (5), Lexi Kennedy (4) and Kaylee Robinson (2) rounded out the scoring.

Summer Emblem scored a game-high 23 points to lead China Spring and Macie Reeves added 11 points to the effort.

Kayal Peoples and Brylee Smith each scored eight points for the Lady Cougars, while Dream Thomas and Autumn Hudson both tallied two points.

The playoff win propelled the Jaguars to 31-5 on the year, while China Spring fell to 18-15 on the season with the loss.

Midlothian Heritage entered the contest ranked No. 7 in the latest TABC 4A poll.

UP NEXT

Heritage will face (27-7) Jasper in the 4A Region II area championship at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Johnson Coliseum on the campus of Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.