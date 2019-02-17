Circle S Construction, 8901 Milwaukee Ave., Grime’s Dental Office, $1.5 million
Embree Construction Group Inc., 5702 Fourth St., Raising Cane’s, $1.5 million
J.D.K. LLC, 5403 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. #2 Suite 100, Enterprise Rent-a-Car, $869,000
J.D.K. LLC, 5403 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. #2 Suite 200, Avis Budget Group, $535,000
J.D.K. LLC, 5403 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. #2 Suite 300, Hertz, $326,000
Stellar Construction LTD., 7117 19th St. Building 3, 19 West Apartments 13 units, $573,660
Stellar Construction LTD., 7117 19th St. Building 4, 19 West Apartments five units, $257,040
Stellar Construction LTD., 7117 19th St. Building 5, 19 West Apartments six units, $262,200
Stellar Construction LTD., 7117 19th St. Building 6, 19 West Apartments five units, $257,040
Stellar Construction LTD., 7117 19th St. Building 7, 19 West Apartments 10 units, $445,800
Stellar Construction LTD., 7117 19th St. Building 8, 19 West Apartments eight units, $262,200
Stellar Construction LTD., 7117 19th St. Building 9, 19 West Apartments five units, $257,040
Stellar Construction LTD., 7117 19th St. Building 10, 19 West Apartments six units, $262,200
Stellar Construction LTD., 7117 19th St. Building 11, 19 West Apartments 10 units, $445,800
Stellar Construction LTD., 7117 19th St. Building 12, 19 West Apartments five units, $257,040
Stellar Construction LTD., 7117 19th St. Building 13, 19 West Apartments six units, $262,200
Stellar Construction LTD., 7117 19th St. Building 14, 19 West Apartments 10 units, $445,800
Stellar Construction LTD., 7117 19th St. Building 15, 19 West Apartments 10 units, $445,800
Stellar Construction LTD., 7117 19th St. Building 16, 19 West Apartments 10 units, $467,880
Stellar Construction LTD., 7117 19th St. Building 17, 19 West Apartments 10 units, $445,800
Stellar Construction LTD., 7117 19th St. Building 18, 19 West Apartments nine units, $393,720
Stellar Construction LTD., 7117 19th St. Building 19, 19 West Apartments 10 units, $467,880
Stellar Construction LTD., 7117 19th St. Building 20, 19 West Apartments 10 units, $445,800
Stellar Construction LTD., 7117 19th St. Building 21, 19 West Apartments 10 units, $467,880
Stellar Construction LTD., 7117 19th St. Building 22, 19 West Apartments seven units, $301,860
Stellar Construction LTD., 7117 19th St. Building 23, 19 West Apartments 10 units, $445,800
Stellar Construction LTD., 7117 19th St. Building 24, 19 West Apartments 10 units, $467,880
Verdad Construction Services LLC, 411 University Ave. #200, Tiff’s Treats Cookie Delivery, $350,000