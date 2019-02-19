The dry winter weather and all-too-frequent recent high winds have helped usher in an unwanted time of the year much too early – winter wildfire season and its accompanying danger to life and property across West Texas. Typically, the alarm isn’t sounded for a few more weeks, but our story Monday indicated a constellation of factors have aligned.

No one has to look back too far to realize the terrible threat wildfires pose for this region. Panhandle wildfires left a handful of people dead and burned more than 500,000 acres less than two years ago. A lot of damage from the March 2017 wildfires took place in Gray and Lipscomb counties. Just this week, Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters contained the Channing Fire, which had scorched more than 7,500 acres in Moore, Oldham and Hartley counties.

There are few scenarios scarier than a wind-whipped wildfire rapidly moving across drought-stricken lands. Already this year, there have been a number of red flag warnings (issued by the National Weather Service when drought conditions are compounded by high winds and low relative humidity). Likewise, burn bans are being enforced across West Texas.

The danger of a sudden or careless spark has caused local authorities to raise awareness of the favorable wildfire conditions through education and other means. Although many West Texans are well-acquainted with what now seems to have become an annual threat, those who have recently moved to the region may not be as familiar.

“…There’s a lot of people who didn’t grow up here and don’t realize that fire season is a large issue up here,” Paige Purvis, regional fire coordinator of the Texas A&M Forest Service in Lubbock, said in our story. “A lot of people in the Amarillo area are a lot more versed in fire weather than people in the Lubbock area. It’s knowing it can still happen here.”

Experts suggest being aware of warning signs conducive to wildfires: winds between 15 and 20 mph; relative humidity at or below 20 percent; and a general understanding of the region’s dry conditions, although limited moisture in the form of snow, freezing rain and ice were in the forecast for Tuesday.

Fires can start more easily than one might imagine, according to experts. For example, they say something as seemingly innocuous as a safety chain dragging on pavement from a truck or trailer has the capability of producing sparks that can ignite a fire. According to our story, other sources include machinery, dry lightning strikes and people burning trash without realizing the danger on a particular day.

With wildfire season starting earlier than usual, West Texans can take several steps to do their part in protecting the area by being prepared and aware. There are resources available to educate homeowners on defending their homes and for ranchers to make sure they have a plan in the event fire crews must be on their land.

“If people will listen to the weather and what’s coming from the county, and have situational awareness of what you’re doing and what could happen from what you’re doing, that would make a difference,” said Keith Lammons, taskforce coordinator for Texas A&M Forest Service.

If everyone does their part, there’s no telling the difference it will make. In the end, though, those efforts will help protect West Texans and everything they hold so dear.