A celebration of love is not limited to the young. Clients at Meridian Care of Alice and The Drake were treated to a Valentine's Day celebration.

They even crowned their own Valentine's Day royalty.

At the Meridian Care building the royalty was King Augustine Cavazos, Queen Norma Rodas, Princess Linda Trevino, Prince Juan Lopez, Dutchess Donnie Clark and Duke Woodies Standebach.

At the Drake building, the royalty consisted of King Rudy Hinojosa, Queen Wonder Franco, Princess Dora Garza, Prince Pete Barnum, Dutchess Joyce Mark and Duke Juan M. Garcia.

After the crowning, residents were entertained with a Valentine in Paris , a magic show and delicious Danish.