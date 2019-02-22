Joe Don Elliott died February 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving daughters, Jessica Elliott, Natalie Church and his son in law, Donnie Church. Joe Don and his daughters remained the “Three Musketeers” in that moment, as they had all throughout their lives. He was born December 12, 1948 to J.T. and Loretta Elliott in Sherman.

Joe Don was preceded in death by his father, J.T. Elliott; mother, Loretta Elliott; brother, Glenn Dean Reynolds; and sister-in-law and best friend, Sharon Reynolds. He is survived by his daughters, Jessica Elliott and Natalie Church and husband, Donnie; grandchildren, Garrett Bullock, Leighton Church, Bailey Church and Brylan Church; brothers, Arvil Dale Reynolds and wife, Sandy, Jerry Dennis Elliott and wife, Margie and Johnny Douglas Elliott and wife, Sheree; and several nieces and nephews.

Joe Don’s daughters were the apple of his eye. He loved spending time with his girls, grandkids and all of his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services were held at 11 a.m. February 16 in the Scoggins Funeral Home chapel, with Jerry Elliott and Jason Elliott officiating. Burial followed at the Elliott Cemetery in Van Alstyne. Garrett Bullock, Donnie Church, Rick Parks, Bubba Murphy, Monty Watts and Trevor Watts served as pallbearers. The family received friends one hour prior of service.

