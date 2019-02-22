Judy Marjean Baker, 74, of Denison, died February 8, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison. A memorial visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. February 14 at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.

Judy was born September 16, 1944 to Wayne and Annie Lee Dyer Davis in Sherman. She was a graduate of Van Alstyne High School and retired from Johnson & Johnson. Judy also loved Elvis Presley.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Leslie Flinn and husband, Rodger; brothers, Jerry Bob Davis and Wayne “Son” Davis; four grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, niece, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her precious little dog, Scrappy.

