Laura Terhune will serve as the new president for the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce.

Terhune worked with various chambers for the past 25 years including Salado, Bastrop, Brownwood and DeSoto.

At those chambers, she grew membership and outreach efforts with businesses in the area.

“My management style is to run the chamber like a business,” she said.

Terhune’s first experience with a chamber of commerce was not pleasant, she noted. She ran a clothing store in Perryton and said the local chamber didn’t add value to her experience. That’s why she wants to be better for the business in every area she lives in.

When it comes to Midlothian, she plans on spending her first 90 days in the position listening to what the community needs. During this time, she will meet with city and business leaders to gauge where to lead the chamber next.

She said she wants her focus to be on business advocacy. The chamber is already good with hosting events and ribbon cuttings, so that is the next step.

“I’m so happy they selected me,” Terhune said.

Chamber chairperson Steve Rose announced Terhune’s selection during the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce annual luncheon on Feb. 13.

Midlothian is a different place than it was five years ago, Rose said. That is why the board wanted someone to come in whose goal was to make Midlothian the No. 1 place to work.

Before Terhune’s selection, Tommy Blake had served an interim president following the departure of Cammy Jackson.

During the luncheon, former chairperson Cathy Altman was thanked for her service as Rose stepped in as the new chair.

The chamber hosted international speaker Carolina Donis-Lockwood who discussed leadership principles and how to apply them in the workplace.

She said leaders need to think of influence and be able to have nurture relationships with others. She also emphasized that leaders may not be the smartest but have the biggest influence on their peers.

“It’s not what you know, it’s what you do with what you know,” she added.

Donis-Lockwood will host a free leadership training 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on March 7 at the Midlothian Civic Center.

“You are a leader,” she said. “You are an influencer. What you do with that is up to you.”

————

Samantha Douty, @SamanthaDouty

469-517-1451