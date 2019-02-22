The Midlothian ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hire of Todd York as the district's new athletic director.

And serving as an athletic director is nothing new for York. He has held the role for 25 years and currently works as the director of athletics for Georgetown ISD. Before becoming an athletic director, York was a head football coach for 20 years.

His previous districts include Kaufman, Terrell and Corrigan-Camden.

“Midlothian ISD has an impeccable reputation across Texas. Everyone I have met has shared many wonderful stories about MISD, and the comment that resonates with me the most is how MISD is a tight-knit family,” York stated in a MISD press release. “I’m looking forward to joining MISD and calling it home.”

York was not at the meeting, but board president Matt Sanders welcomed the newest Midlothian hire.

During its February meeting held Monday night, the board also discussed the progress of the 2016 bond projects and the future of the old JR Irvin Elementary School.

The latest construction projects that fall under the 2016 bond are trucking along despite inclement weather the past few weeks. The projects include the athletic complex, a third middle school and JR Irvin Elementary School.

The athletic complex, located on Walter Stephenson, is well on its way to a spring completion. The project includes new softball and baseball fields and field house.

Middle School No. 3, which does not have a name yet, has 60 percent of the storm drain system in place and the foundation will be laid by March.

As for JR Irvin Elementary, the exterior framing is 90 percent complete with the walls going up soon after. It will be completed in time for the upcoming fall semester.

Sanders said the as the progress continues close to schedule, that he looks forward to seeing the walls go up on the building. Once that is done, the project will intensify because the weather will no longer be a huge factor.

With the construction of the new JR Irvin Elementary, the board discussed what the future of the old elementary building which they can Irvin repurpose.

Secondary Education director Nikki Nix presented the new layout and program options to include in the repurpose building which focuses on upper-level courses.

Nix said the building could hold the district daycare for faculty and student’s children. The daycare would be in one wing of the building that would be locked to the rest of the school.

The other half of the building will hold junior- and senior-level career and technology courses, including the culinary, entrepreneur and aerospace classes.

She reasoned that having the upper-level courses at Irvin allows both Midlothian High and Heritage High to benefit from the location. Currently, the culinary program is only offered at Midlothian High School, but the repurpose would provide a centralized location for both schools to benefit.

The plans for the Irvin-repurpose is to prepare students for a career that may not require a college degree. Nix added that the location would offer real-world experiences for its students.

For example, Nix said, the location can house a bistro that the culinary students run for the community to enjoy. The entrepreneurship program would be similar to community business leaders coming in and teaching courses and allow students to create products and business plans.

“It’s a great way for students to individualize their learning,” she said.

While these programs would be inside the building, the disciplinary alternative education program will be housed in the maintenance building outside the main one.

Again, Nix noted, this makes a centralized location for both high school and the rest of the district.

The board unanimously approved the programs to be moved to Irvin repurpose and will later discuss the layout and design of the building.

The next school board meeting is 6 p.m. March 18 at the L.A. Mills Administration Building located at 100 Walter Stephenson Road in Midlothian.