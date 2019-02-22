HOWE — Peggy Jean Housewright died February 5, 2019 surrounded by her two loving sons and daughter-in-law. She was born August 15, 1942 to Homer and Opal Todd in Collinsville.

Peggy was a longtime resident of Howe, where she raised her two sons and was a member of the First Baptist Church. Peggy worked in banking her whole career and met so many people who would call her a friend. She made a habit of putting others before herself and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She will be sorely missed by all her friends and family.

Peggy leaves behind her son, Terry Housewright; daughter-in-law, Joanna Housewright; granddaughter, Grace; grandson, Trenton; son, Keith Housewright; daughter-in-law, Jill Housewright; granddaughter, Courtney Orloff; grandsons, Aston and Nick Hayes; great-grandson, Jude Hayes; and many family and friends who will all miss her dearly.

Services for Peggy were held at 10:30 a.m. February 9 at the First Baptist Church of Howe. Burial followed at Hall Cemetery in Howe. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. February 8 at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, www.alz.org

