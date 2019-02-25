The Amarillo Police Department recognized three officers for its weekly Feather in Your Cap recognition Friday, one officer for the second time.

Sergeant Trevor Scherlen and Corporals Zachary Charter and Craig Cothrin were lauded for their work in getting a suspect arrested in a sexual assault case. Charter was previously recognized in January for his assistance in getting four fugitives back behind bars.

In October 2018, Charter was dispatched to a residence downtown on what was originally thought to be a family disturbance call. While talking to the juvenile female living in the home, it was discovered that she had been sexually assaulted. The suspect in this case was a 25-year-old man who was known to the victim.

Later that day, Cothrin and other officers were sent to a separate disturbance call at a residence in north Amarillo involving the families of the victim and suspect. While there, Cothrin collected evidence used in the case.

Two days later, Charter was answering a call at the bus station and saw the suspect, who appeared to be leaving town. He contacted Scherlen and was able to arrest the suspect.

Due the officers' attention to detail, hard work and dedication, a sexual assault suspect was arrested for his crime.

In 2018, Amarillo saw a rise in the number of sexual assaults reported. Many people talk about rape suspects being a stranger; however, in most of the sexual assaults reported in Amarillo, the suspect is known to the victim.

It is so important that we as a community talk more about this and educate our youth on how to protect themselves. We need to talk about sexting, date rape, and child victims of sexual assault. These are the crimes that are reported, and we have to do more to protect our children.

Parents, talk to your kids about it, know who your kids are hanging out with, know who they are dating. Also, talk to them about the dangers of meeting someone online and about sending nude pictures on social media or any other platform. These are the dangers our youth are facing, and we need to help them understand just how serious this is.