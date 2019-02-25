Even without a conference championship on the line, the Southwestern Assemblies of God University women's basketball team had plenty to celebrate Saturday.

Yes, the Lady Lions recorded a come-from-behind win against Wayland Baptist University, 67-62, while the SAGU men fell in lopsided fashion to the conference champions. 92-78.

However, it was Lexi Rich, a junior guard from San Antonio, who stole the show in the regular-season finale.

Rich, along with Sydney Meador (fresh., Denton), scored 18 points in the SAGU victory. Meador added six rebounds, five steals and two assists.

The offensive output by Rich resulted in her being crowned as the all-time single-season scoring queen in the Lady Lions program.

She finished the game with 589 points scored this season and has now scored 1,230 points in her three-year SAGU career. Rich is averaging 19.6 points per game this season and recorded a season-high 39 points in a Jan. 19 contest against Oklahoma Christian.

She has crossed the 30-point plateau five times on the season and tallied 20-or-more-points 16 contests for the 20-10 Lady Lions.

Chelsea Jones previously held the single-season record in points scored with 580. Jones also holds the career-scoring record, set at 1,790, meaning Rich, barring injury, will have a legitimate shot (pun intended) to break that mark, as well.

Kiara Glenn, of Ennis, also scored in double figures for the fifth time in the six last contests with 10 points and two rebounds. Eva Atunwa led the Lady Lions in rebounds (11) to go along with five points, two steals and one block.

The SAGU women finished the Sooner Athletic Conference with a 14-8 mark.

The Lady Lions will now face Mid-America Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the SAC tournament in Waxahachie.

The two teams split during the conference slate, with SAGU notching a win at home in the friendly confines of the Sheaffer Center.

The winner will face the winner of Oklahoma Panhandle State University and Oklahoma City University at OCU on Friday night, the time is to be determined.

SAGU MEN

The SAGU Lions basketball team had four players reach double-digits on their senior night, which included Nyk Mason (19), Cameron Hill (18), Josh Kashila (14), and Darian Davis (10).

Mason also led SAGU with eight rebounds, to go along with four assists, and one steal. Cameron McGee added seven rebounds to his six points and three assists, while Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiog had his fifth three-block game of the season.

Akobundu-Ehiog now sits 41st nationally in blocks per game with just over one swat per contest.

The Lions conference tournament begins with a game at John Brown University at 7 p.m. Tuesday night against the Golden Eagles. SAGU was swept by JBU in the regular season.

The winner of Tuesday's matchup will face the winner of USAO and MACU on Friday in Oklahoma City.