Though several county softball teams could — and should — find their way into the Texas Girls' Coaches Association statewide polls at some point this season, none are currently ranked in the top-10 after Midlothian fell out on Monday.
The Lady Panthers were the lone county representative in last week's TGCA poll, checking in at No. 6 in the 5A ranking, but stumbled a bit over the weekend in the Marble Falls Invitational. Midlothian now sits at 7-3.
The Lady Panthers opened with a Thursday morning loss to Marble Falls, 7-4, before bouncing back for a 10-3 win that afternoon against Churchill.
Midlothian also picked up wins against Lampasas (9-7) and Canyon Lake (12-2), as well as losses to Copperas Cove (8-5) and Pioneer (14-9).
Megan Martens and Maddie Morrow were named to the all-tournament team.
The full TGCA statewide polls are included below:
Class 2A
1. Evadale 7-0
2. Grapeland 6-2
3. Centerville 5-2
4. D’Hanis 6-1
5. Crawford 2-1
6. Stamford 3-0
7. Yorktown 2-0
8. Jewett Leon 2-0
9. Deleon 2-0
10. Sabine Pass 4-1
Class 3A
1. Grand Saline 12-0
2. Alba-Golden 9-0
3. Rains 7-0
4. Santa Gertrudis Academy 5-1
5. Grandview 12-2
6. Idalou 6-0
7. Natalia 9-1-1
8. Whitney 12-1
9. Bonham 11-1
10. Bushland 11-2
Class 4A
1. Sweeny 5-0
2. Little Cypress-Mauriceville 11-0
3. Corpus Christi King 8-0
4. Hargrave 8-1
5. Silsbee 6-1
6. Splendora 11-2
7. Giddings 11-3
8. Navasota 7-1
9. Bellville 10-2
10. Dumas 3-0
Class 5A
1. Magnolia 11-0
2. Hallsville 7-0
3. Lubbock Monterey 9-0
4. Barbers Hill 7-2
5. Dripping Springs 11-2
6. Medina Valley 13-1
7. Forney 3-0
8. Corpus Christi Veteran’s Memorial 11-3
9. Fort Worth Boswell 7-1
10. Corpus Christi Calallen 6-1
Class 6A
1. Cedar Ridge 12-0
2. New Braunfels Canyon 5-0
3. The Woodlands 7-1
4. San Antonio East Central 9-0
5. Edinburg Vela 12-1
6. San Antonio Holmes 7-1
7. Del Valle 5-0
8. Klein Collins 7-1
9. Harlingen South 9-2
10. El Paso Franklin 8-1
Editor's note: Class 1A and 2A polls are combined through the regular season. Class 1A will have its own unique poll when the postseason begins.