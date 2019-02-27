Texas, forever! Right? Well, maybe, but not every part of the Lone Star mystique is gonna last.

Sometimes a beloved business can’t change with the times. Sometimes traditions find themselves at odds with a changing culture.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t look back and raise a toast to the Texas that was.

Here are 15 vanished Texas traditions ...

1. Riding in the back of a pickup truck

If you’re Generation X or older, you probably remember this fondly. We’re not saying it doesn’t happen anymore. But it shouldn’t — outside of, perhaps, a ranch setting.

2. Aquarena Springs

Whether you remember this San Marcos amusement park for the Aqua Maids, the glass-bottomed boats or, yes, Ralph the Swimming Pig, Central Texas just isn’t the same without it. The attraction closed in 1996 after almost a half-century of fun.

3. Gilley’s in Pasadena

You can’t toss back a cold one in Texas without someone telling you about a beloved bar that is long gone. Austinites might think of the Armadillo World Headquarters or Liberty Lunch, but we’re gonna go with the mechanical bull mecca that was immortalized in the movie “Urban Cowboy.”

4. Dublin Dr Pepper

Six years after the soft drink first appeared in Waco in 1885, a bottling plant in Dublin began making Dr Pepper. As other bottlers switched to high fructose corn syrup over the years, Dublin kept using cane sugar to sweeten their soft drink — making their Dr Pepper a Texas delicacy. Sadly, corporate lawsuits ended Dublin Dr Pepper in 2012.

5. Aqua Fest

Drag boat racing on Lady Bird Lake? Motorcycle racing near the Long Center? It sounds unthinkable now, but it was part of the early years of Austin’s Aqua Fest, which also featured huge concerts on Auditorium Shores during its peak in the 1980s, long before ACL Fest would crowd Zilker Park. Aqua Fest ended in 1998.

6. AstroWorld

While features come and go at amusement parks (remember the Sky Ride at Brackenridge Park in San Antonio? Casa Magnetica at Six Flags?), it’s tough to lose an entire chunk of your childhood. Houston’s AstroWorld lasted from 1968 to 2005. Goodbye, Texas Cyclone. Adios, XLR-8.

7. Buster the beer-drinking buffalo

Did you know there was a beer-drinking buffalo living outside a bar named “Country Store between Alvin and Pearland in the 1980s? Neither did we. But Texas was once a place where things like that happened. For better or worse, we still have Clay Henry, the beer-drinking goat in Lajitas.

8. The Houston Oilers

While Houston has embraced their new NFL team, the Texans, and the Tennessee Titans retain their Houston history and records, there’s still nothing quite like “Luv ya Blue” and Earl Campbell’s punishing runs. The Oilers left Houston after the 1996 season.

9. Big Bend Brewing

OK, so nobody here grew up going to the Alpine-based brewery — it was only around for a little over six years — but it’s still a shame that the West Texas craft brewer with an Austin connection was forced to close at the end of last year. It remains possible that they could return.

10. Horny toads

Or the Texas horned lizard, if you prefer. Many a Texan remembers them as ubiquitous companions while playing outside. Now the fierce-looking critters are a threatened species in Texas, where affection is no match for fire ants and urban sprawl.

11. Probably the nearest dance hall to you

There’s probably not much more Texan than the dance hall but many of these community treasures are disappearing, or at least threatened. Sure, Luckenbach and Gruene Hall might be famous forever, but Texans need to help the not-so-famous stay upright and open.

12. The Astrodome

The Eighth Wonder of the World still stands in Houston, but its days as a major sports venue ended around the turn of the century when the Houston Astros departed. When it opened in 1965 the domed sports stadium with artificial grass — AstroTurf! — was revolutionary. It is now a State Antiquities Landmark.

13. Classic Texas restaurants

Is it Texas without the Nighthawk in Austin? Karam’s Mexican Dining Room in San Antonio? The recently closed Highland Park Soda Fountain in Dallas? Heck, who remembers Stubb’s in Lubbock? *Removes hat, places over heart.* What’s worse is that many of the classics that are left are threatened by rising property taxes.

14. Crossing the border casually

Texans can still cross the border into Mexico, of course. But whether you are concerned about cartel violence on the Mexican side or partisan politics on the American side, it’s no longer a casual thing to spend an afternoon or evening across the border — and that’s a loss for everyone.

15. The Longhorns-Aggie football rivalry

Ouch. It’s still not back? That 2011 finale was a long time ago. It’s time to get these rivals back on the field.