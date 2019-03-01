Amarillo city officials are hopeful a federal grant will bolster fire and police department efforts to address potential homeland security related situations via training and equipment.

"The best thing about it is it's 100 percent (federally funded)," Chip Orton, the city's Office of Emergency Management director said. "This is authorizing the city manager to apply for these funds, but we're not guaranteed we'll get every project, but traditionally we've done very well."

Officials said they would initiate the application process with the State Homeland Security Program as a means of securing training to fund two Amarillo Fire Department firefighters to attend an 11-day technical rescue class, lodging, per diem, and overtime related to the class in Colorado and support the purchase and implementation of equipment used in shoring for trench rescue.

According to the Homeland Security Grants website, the State Homeland Security Program is a core assistance effort providing funds to build capabilities at the state, local, tribal and territorial levels to enhance national resilience.

Meanwhile, city officials said the grant funds would also enhance the Amarillo Police Department's ability to respond to incidents locally or regionally in an emergency.

The APD is seeking regional bomb squad suits and a regional handheld tactical radar system, with the request summary noting the current suits are past the expected service life recommended by the manufacturer while the radar system would be used by APD special operations units to gain critical information in real-time about the location and people behind a wall in tactical decision-making situations. APD's Bomb Squad is a regional response unit, per officials, and is a continuing project of the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission and SHSP funding.

"These are all tools and training that will be essential for response to any homeland security kind of situation," City Manager Jared Miller said. "None of them are terribly expensive, with a total amount of just around $150,000."