In words spoken by virtually every father since the dawn of time, “Nothing good happens after midnight.” The paternal wisdom was meant to remind young people there really wasn’t any need to stay out too late because mischief seems to be most prevalent in the wee hours of the morning.

In this spirit, the City Council made the right move Tuesday by unanimously voting to readopt a city ordinance that establishes a curfew from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. each day for persons under the age of 17, according to our story earlier this week.

Had the council not acted, the ordinance was scheduled to expire in mid-March. Council action regarding the youth curfew is addressed every three years. Of course, the goal of the ordinance, per our story, is to reduce the occurrence of crimes committed by juvenile and reduce the likelihood of juveniles becoming crime victims. In other words, if young people aren’t out after midnight, they can’t find trouble and trouble can’t find them.

According to city officials, the curfew has been in place since 1995. Police statistics indicated there have been between 18 and 29 juveniles cites in each of the past three years. There is also anecdotal evidence that supports the thinking of law enforcement with regard to juveniles who are out late.

For example, as our story pointed out, four youths, all 16 years of age or under, were seen in a stolen car using drugs and in possession of a handgun during a 2016 incident. The next year, three youths age 16 and under were caught using a BB gun to shoot at neighborhood homes. When confronted an area resident, they shot at the neighbor. Police Chief Ed Drain also pointed to a fatal car crash in 2016 that involved two youths, aged 17 and 16.

“We have not had any complaints,” Drain said in our story, referring to citizen reaction to the curfew. “For the most part, parents and juveniles in the city are abiding by it. In those cases where kids are out, we do need the ability to make sure they are safe or make sure they are not out committing crimes.”

The ordinance is designed to spread accountability around. It stipulates a minor is in violation of the ordinance by staying in a public place or on the premises of any establishment during curfew hours. Likewise, parents and guardians are liable if they permit or allow the minor to remain in a public place or establishment during curfew hours. Finally, owners and operators are liable when they knowingly allow minors to remain on their premises during curfew hours. Among possible the consequences for those convicted of a curfew violation is a fine of up to $500.

Moving to keep the curfew in place is a wise decision by the council. Statistical and anecdotal evidence support law enforcement’s belief that juveniles out between midnight and 6 a.m. on any night are more likely to be involved in or victimized by crime. The curfew is intended as a public safety measure, meant to protect young people as much as anyone else in the community. As is often the case, dad was right about what can happen in those after-midnight hours, and we’re glad that conventional wisdom once again resonated with the police department and City Council.