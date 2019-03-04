DRIPPING SPRINGS

School district names

assistant superintendent

The Dripping Springs school district’s board of trustees unanimously approved Superintendent Bruce Gearing’s recommendation of Scott Drillette as the district’s new assistant superintendent for finance and operations.

Drillette will be the district’s chief financial officer where, in addition to managing district business and financial services, he will develop the annual district budget. The position also oversees support functions such as human resources, transportation, facilities and construction, community services and child nutrition.

He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Texas A&M University and his master’s degree in educational administration from Tarleton State University.

KYLE

Library hosts presentation

on monarch butterflies

The Kyle Public Library, at 550 Scott St., will host a gardening presentation on monarch butterflies at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A master gardener will present “Milkweed for Monarchs” with information on the monarch butterfly, population decline causes and ways to build the population. Attendees will leave with milkweed seeds, nectar plants and a handout with information on creating a monarch waystation.

For more information: 512-268-7411.

GEORGETOWN

Monthly cooking series

kicks off Thursday

Dinner Tonight, a program from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, will host a new monthly series on healthy cooking with its first session from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Georgetown Annex building, 100 Wilco Way.

Chelsea Stevens, the family and community health extension agent for Williamson County, will prepare one menu per month, including a main and side dish with a healthy dessert. Attendees will be able to sample the food and get recipe cards for each.

The cost is $12 per person, and space is limited. To register, call 512-943-3300, email pamela.ward@ag.tamu.edu or visit williamson.agrilife.org.

AUSTIN

Grief Center hosts

workshop on separation

The Austin Center for Grief & Loss, at 2413 Greenlawn Parkway, will host a workshop for couples in the midst of a separation or divorce from 6 to 9 p.m. March 21.

This workshop is an opportunity to learn tools and practices to implement while navigating a break-up. Reasons to consider this opportunity include wanting to maintain a good relationship after separation, avoiding undue stress on children or loved ones involved and learning how to be kind even while stressed.

The cost is $75 per couple. Registration is required by calling 512-472-7878 or visiting austingrief.org/conscious-separation.

AUSTIN

Adderley School

sets May 7 fundraiser

The Adderley School will host a fundraiser featuring Tony Award winner Ben Platt on May 17. The “Dear Evan Hansen” star will make an appearance at the fundraising event to support the school.

The event is invite-only, and interested patrons may contact austin@theadderleyschool.com for more information about possible attendance.

— American-Statesman staff