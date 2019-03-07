The week before Bri Carter turned 18 she received the call that she was hired at Nothing Bundt Cakes. It was her first job.

Nearly three years later, she cut a Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce ceremonial ribbon to officially open the doors of the newest Nothing Bundt Cakes as the store manager.

“When I was little, I always told my parents that I was going to run a bakery,” said Cater, as she stood outside the 3,000-square-foot storefront in Waxahachie.

The 2016 Midlothian High graduate started out as a guest services representative, operating the front counter and register, at the Cedar Hill location. She went from working the front of the house to becoming a crafter within two months after being hired.

She explained a crafter is responsible for orders and final touches on the cakes. A year later she moved to team lead and fulfilled manager duties when one was not on-site. She was then promoted six months later to shift lead and, eventually, another six months later became an assistant manager.

She enrolled at the University of Texas at Arlington to pursue a degree in education and, about one year later, transferred to Tarleton State University — Midlothian as an online student. She wanted to stay close to home and not sacrifice her job to attend school.

“At that time, they (the owners) had approached me about running a bakery, being a manager and moving up," Carter detailed. "So I switched to business, and I will graduate in May with my bachelor’s."

The owners of the Waxahachie store, Brenda and David Boese, also own the Cedar Hill location. “They saw me when I was younger and watched me grow up. They are like family now,” Cater expressed.

“She is one of those who is a self-starter,” Brenda explained after the ribbon cutting. “She has risen to the top and is easy to train and mentor, and is a great person overall.”

Over the years, the people Carter interacts with daily and the owners have kept her in the cake business.

“You get to make people’s day because you’re selling them a cake. So somebody comes in, and they aren’t in the best mood, you get to turn their day around with cake,” Carter said.

As the manager, Cater was in charge of decorating the Waxahachie store and purchasing merchandise for the storefront. Her vision was “Waxahachie farmhouse” with pops of color. Her inspiration was confetti and celebration.

One day down the road, Cater envisions herself possibly opening up her own franchise.

“I’m proud of myself, but I want to keep pushing myself,” Carter said with confidence. "I don’t want to stop just because I’m a manager because there is always something you can learn.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes is located in the Waxahachie Marketplace shopping center at 1700 Dallas Hwy (U.S. Highway 77) suite 170. For questions or to place an order, call, 469-310-4840. The store is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m.— 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.— 6 p.m.

- - - - - -

Ashley Ford | @aford_news | 469-517-1450