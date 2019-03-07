The recently opened election filing to fill the surprise seat as the Midlothian mayor closed Tuesday.

The filing period for a special election that will selected the next mayor for the City of Midlothian opened Feb. 22, shortly after current Mayor Bill Houston announced in February his plans to resign, City Secretary Tammy Varner said.

The announcement came a year before his term expired in 2020. Houston said is resigning to spend more time with his family

The special election will be held with the regular election on May 4. In addition to the vacancy in the mayor's seat, voters will also choose the persons to fill place 3 and place 4 on the Midlothian City Council.

Council members Jimmie McClure currently sits in place 3 and Joe Frizzell holds place 4.

Mayoral candidates include Ed VanderVeen, Richard Reno, Cammy Jackson and David Capehart, Jr.

City council place 3 candidates include Ted Miller and Walter Darrach, Clark Wickliffe and David S. Capehart, Jr. will both seek a seat in the council's place 4.

Early voting begins April 22 and runs through April 30. Voting locations for cities and school boards can be found online at www.co.ellis.tx.us. The general election will be held on May 4.