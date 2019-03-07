We had been seeing and hearing the owls for a while.

I had only seen one at a time and only a few times, until about two weeks ago. Laurie Liriano and I had heard them hooting, so we assembled at the usual place, at the end of her driveway.

We spotted the smaller male in a tree. While we were watching him, the female joined him. She came in from our left, and rather low; not like she had been on a high branch. Since the nest from last year was in a tree to our left, we wondered if she could have come from there.

The pair snuggled for a while, and then she flew off – but she wasn’t gone too very long. She came back from the right and swooped into last year’s nest! The entrance isn’t very large, so while we watched her, she grasped the edge with her talons then folded each wing and slid into the nest. It was amazing. I found out later that neighbor Ken Kesselus had seen her go into the nest.

Since then we have seen her several times in trees near the nest, and they call to each other during the day. One thing we have noticed is that when the female leaves the nest, we assume to feed, the male is nearby, usually with a view of the nest.

Of course, we don’t know how many eggs she has laid or when the youngster, or youngsters, will hatch, but I can assure you we are keeping a keen eye on that nest. Last year we first saw them mid- to late-March, so we are hoping for the same time frame this year for sightings. We had no idea how old the owlets were when we first saw them.

So, I need to make the same request I did last year: If you are driving on Church Street late afternoon to early evening, please watch out for us. We will probably be peering into the branches of the crepe myrtle and pecan trees and may not see you coming. Thanks in advance for your assistance.

Texas Independence Day production sells out

One might ask why a man from Dublin, Ireland would be writing and performing a play about Texas independence entitled “Texas Free! – Victory or Death.” You see, that Irish lad is Conor McAnally, and he is married to Austin-native and former Bastrop City Council member Kay Garcia McAnally.

Conor fell in love with Texas while filming a documentary many years ago, after which he fell in love with Kay, and he fell in love with Bastrop as soon as he set foot on Main Street. So, this performance has been in the making for quite a few years. It finally came to fruition on Texas Independence Day with the play he wrote and performed.

I learned that the Irish were quite involved with the state’s struggle for independence, the battle at the Alamo, as well as in the early years of Texas’ formation. So, of course, Conor would want to share it with us.

It was a delightful evening of storytelling by someone who is a born storyteller. Songstress Terry Lyne Moore lent her lovely voice to a number of Texas-grown songs, and firefighter and all-around nice guy, George Rollow, read a number of Texas historical documents.

Caterer extraordinaire Jean Lang catered the delicious dinner. This all made for a terrific evening. And there’s more.

Conor will return to the Opera House at 2:30 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, for one performance of “If you’re Irish Come into the Parlor!” If I had that much fun hearing him spin Texas tales, I can hardly wait to hear what tales he will bring us from his homeland.

Design Rodeo comments, zoning changes still being reviewed

Many Bastropians came together last year at a number of “Design Rodeo” sessions to provide input on proposed changes to our building ordinances and how our outlying subdivisions and housing projects would look. It was timely, as the City Council had enacted the construction moratorium.

When finalized, the proposed zoning changes will be presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission for consideration and submission to the City Council for final approval. I am honored to chair the commission. This may not happen for several months. Changes will be reviewed along with a review of the Comprehensive Plan that was enacted in 2017.

Since there are some sections of the plan that are not impacted by zoning changes, the commission will begin review of those chapters. Hopefully staff will be able to present a recommendation on how we can proceed at our March 28 meeting at 6 p.m. in the council chambers. If you participated in compiling the plan, or if you want to see what it’s all about, please come.

Public input is always welcome.

Until Next Time

