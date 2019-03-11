GEORGETOWN

Residents have options for

disposing hazardous waste

The city of Georgetown is in the process of finalizing details for a new household hazardous waste program that is expected to be announced this summer, and residents will have options for disposing of their household hazardous waste.

The city of Round Rock offers household hazardous waste collection from 3 to 6 p.m. first Wednesdays at the recycling center, 310 Deepwood Drive. The cost is $40 per car. Proof of Williamson County residency is required. Round Rock will host a household hazardous waste collection April 13.

Georgetown residents can take household hazardous waste items to the Williamson County household hazardous waste collection event April 27 in Cedar Park. There is no cost to residents for the April 27 event, and proof of Williamson County residency will also be required.

Updates and details about the city’s new household hazardous waste program will be posted to recycle.georgetown.org.

NORTHEAST AUSTIN

Resource Center hosts

free speech presentation

The Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Road, will host a presentation by Simon Tam, founder of the all-Asian American band the Slants, from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tam will tell his story of how a trademark application became grounds for a U.S. Supreme Court case on free speech and other stories of his journey with his band, identity and music. The Slants will perform an acoustic set after the presentation, and a discussion on arts and activism will be held.

The event is free but reservations are required at bit.ly/2tYr9su.

AUSTIN

Digital stories sought

for May youth festival

The Biliteracy Club Communities of Austin is seeking digital stories from ages 5-18 to be showcased in the Voices, Voces, Voix Youth Festival, to be held May 4.

Submissions are due by April 10. The festival will be at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St.

Digital stories can be live-action, documentary, short, animated and stop-motion. Digital stories must be directed and produced by youths, and adult supervision must be limited to an advisory capacity only. Entries can be two to 10 minutes in length.

Bilingual productions are encouraged, and any language is accepted. Entries in languages other than English must have English subtitles.

To enter and for more information: boccaaustin.org.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Tax assessor's offices

to close a day this week

The Williamson County tax assessor-collector’s offices will be closed Tuesday through Thursday on a rotating schedule for training.

The Round Rock tax office, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd., will be closed Tuesday; the Georgetown tax office, 904 S. Main St., will be closed Wednesday; and the Cedar Park tax office, 350 Discovery Blvd., and the Taylor tax office, 412 Vance St., will be closed Thursday.

For more information: 512-943-1601; wilco.org/tax.

GEORGETOWN

Pest management the topic

of Master Gardeners meeting

The Williamson County Master Gardeners Association will have a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offices, 3151 SE Inner Loop.

Master Gardener Wizzie Brown will discuss integrated pest management for vegetable pests, including basic management systems that can be applied to help reduce vegetable pest outbreaks, how to identify various pets and how to manage them. A social hour will be held before the presentation.

For more information: 512-943-3300; txmg.org/williamson.

LOCKHART

Feral hog bounties

offered first Wednesdays

The Caldwell County feral hog bounty may be claimed on first Wednesdays through Aug. 7.

During that period, individuals can bring in feral hog tails and/or certified buying station receipts to Smith Supply Co., 1830 Colorado St., Lockhart, between noon and 3 p.m. Tails and/or receipts must be from feral hogs harvested in Caldwell County.

Participants will be required to complete a W-9 and a participation form, which can be obtained at Smith Supply or at feralhogtaskforce.com/caldwell.html. The property owner’s name and contact information where the hogs were harvested are required on the form.

— American-Statesman staff