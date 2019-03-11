TULSA, Okla. — The Lubbock Christian University women will head into the Division II NCAA Tournament with another title.

Junior forward Maddi Chitsey scored a season-high 24 points and junior guard Caitlyn Cunyus matched a career high with 20 points as top-seeded LCU beat second-seeded Newman 78-51 Sunday for the Heartland Conference women's basketball tournament championship.

Senior forward Olivia Robertson added 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists as LCU (26-5) won for the 19th time in 20 games. Sophomore guard Allie Schulte scored 13 for the Lady Chaps, who appeared in the Heartland Tournament final for the fourth year in a row and won for the third time.

Next up is the NCAA South Central Region tournament, which will be co-hosted by No. 1 seed West Texas A&M (29-3) and No. 2 seed Colorado Mesa (26-3) with four teams apiece at their facilities.

No. 3 seed LCU will face No. 6 seed Tarleton State (22-8) in a first-round game at 9:30 p.m. CDT Friday at Grand Junction, Colorado, and the LCU-Tarleton winner will face the winner of Colorado Mesa and No. 7 seed Texas A&M-Commerce (20-10) on Saturday.

Tarleton State beat LCU 67-56 on Nov. 21 in Stephenville, starting a stretch in which the Lady Chaps lost four of six games. They came out of that tailspin to win 14 in a row.

Newman (21-10) ended the Lady Chaps' 29-game conference winning streak with a 69-67 victory Feb. 21 in Wichita, Kansas. But LCU controlled the tournament title game, shooting 54 percent in the first half and building a 47-28 lead at halftime.

Cunyus made 4 of 7 3-point goals, and Robertson, Schulte and Chitsey hit two apiece.

LCU basketball

Lubbock Christian University will be the No. 6 seed and face No. 3 seed Colorado School of Mines in a men's Division II NCAA Tournament first-round game Saturday in Austin.

The eight-team NCAA South Central Region bracket is split with No. 1 seed West Texas A&M and No. 2 seed St. Edward's hosting four teams apiece. The LCU-Colorado Mines winner will play the winner of St. Edward's (27-3) and No. 7 seed Angelo State (21-8) on Sunday in Austin.

The game times are to be announced.

LCU (20-9) beat Colorado Mines (25-5) by 70-62 in a season opener Nov. 9 in San Antonio. Colorado Mines won the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference by five games.

St. Edward's won the Heartland Conference, but the Chaps beat the Hilltoppers 68-60 in the regular-season finale in Lubbock.

LCU baseball

AUSTIN — Braden Hayward hit a three-run homer, then his tie-breaking RBI double in the 10th inning was the deciding blow as Lubbock Christian University edged St. Edward's 8-7 in a non-conference series finale.

Hayward's double scored Chase Whetsel, who hit a one-out double in front of him.

The run made a winner of LCU relief pitcher Logan McCrummen (1-2), who entered with two runners in scoring position in the ninth and gave up Zach Shepherd's tying, two-run double with two outs. Cody Lancaster pitched a three-up, three-down 10th for his first save.

Hayward's homer gave LCU (13-6) a 5-2 lead in the fourth inning, and the Chaps made it 7-2 in the fifth on an RBI double from Will Clark and a run-scoring fielder's choice by Peyton Maddox.

Zach Schindler hit a three-run homer in the sixth off LCU starter Nathan Dockery, starting the comeback for St. Edward's (11-10).

Women's golf

SAN ANTONIO — Lubbock Christian University won the Bellevue Spring Break Classic with Bailey Rowley tying for tournament medalist and Shelby Cmerek posting a top-10 finish.

Rowley shot 75-79 and Cmerek 77-87 in the two-day event at Olmos Basin Golf Course.

Also in the top 20 were LCU's Kylee Cunningham (85-83), Peyton Oliver (87-85) and Jillian Jones (83-91). The Lady Chaps won the seven-team tournament by six strokes over the University of Houston-Victoria.