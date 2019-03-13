The intersection with Westlake Drive is the most congested along Capital of Texas Highway (Loop 360), resulting in a lack of mobility and increased safety concerns, state transportation officials said last week.

Unless something is done, Texas Department of Transportation officials said, traffic conditions will worsen as the populations grows. Loop 360 is a major north/south thoroughfare for the area.

TxDOT's and the city of Austin's Loop 360 project will upgrade nine intersections along the highway, providing substantial benefits for congestion relief, officials said.

Brad Wheelis, public information officer for TxDOT, said the goal is to improve safety and mobility throughout the 14-mile corridor using traffic projections through 2040.

In a study, Wheelis said, several configurations were run and engineers found that adding lanes would improve mobility to some degree but that removing traffic signals on Loop 360 would better improve mobility and safety.

“That’s going to make a bigger difference than added lanes, believe it or not, because if you add lanes you still have signals,” he said. “We figured this is the best way to solve the problem today, tomorrow and 15 years down the road.”

Traffic lights will be removed from the main lanes on seven of nine intersections over the next 10 years, Wheelis said.

Westlake Drive is one of nine intersections along Loop 360 that the transportation department is trying to upgrade, along with four other Westlake-area streets: Bee Cave Road, Lost Creek Boulevard, Westbank Drive and Walsh Tarlton Lane.

The signal at Westlake Drive is proposed for removal with construction of either an overpass or underpass, and the addition of shared-use paths and sidewalks to improve bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

In a survey completed by TxDOT in November, 73 percent of people who live in the area frequent Loop 360 and Westlake Drive every day. Some residents also indicated they use Loop 360 for recreational purposes, including biking, for the boat ramp and visiting area businesses.

A survey summary shows that most residents favored removing the traffic signals at Westlake Drive and at Cedar Street, just north of Westlake on Loop 360, and adding an underpass with nonsignalized U-turns.

Residents and Eanes school district officials helped TxDOT narrow down a design, which Wheelis said could be presented in April.

"We had the opportunity to collaborate directly with the TxDOT team on the Westlake Drive intersection, and we believe the configuration selected best serves bus transportation needs for our students,” said Jeremy Trimble, chief operations office for Eanes.

Environmental studies, design and utility work has begun on the project. Wheelis said construction is expected to begin in 2022 and be completed by 2025.

Trimble said the district will continue to work closely with TxDOT on projects as they enter the appropriate phases and will work through the implementation of these changes as they may affect bus routes during construction.

Walsh Tarlton, Bee Cave Road and Lost Creek Boulevard/Westbank Drive are the final three intersections in the project program. Walsh Tarlton is expected to begin construction in 2025, with Lost Creek/Westbank and Bee Cave Road expected to begin construction in 2026.

A diverging diamond intersection is planned for Bee Cave Road that, Wheelis said, shouldn’t have a big affect on neighborhood traffic as it is an intersection reconfiguration. TxDOT uses a similar traffic configuration at MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1) and Slaughter Lane, and at Interstate 35 and RM 1431, and has proven to improve mobility significantly depending on the time of day.

“People can sometimes be intimidated by (diverging diamond intersections), but there is no reason to,” Wheelis said. “Drive it two or three times and you're good to go.”

He said the configurations also improve safety because there are less conflict points.

“You're not facing someone head on, and that reduces the chances of head-on collisions and collisions all together,” Wheelis said. “That increases safety tremendously.”

Future improvements to four intersections north of the Colorado River include RM 2222, Courtyard Drive, Lakewood Drive and Spicewood Springs Road.

Wheelis said Westlake, Spicewood Springs and RM 2222 would be the first intersections worked on because they are the most congested. He added that the department will continue to make its way down the corridor south toward MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1).

He added that while some of those intersections might not be close together, the improvements to all nine intersections will improve mobility for everyone.

“We want something that will work in the long term and this is what we think will do it,” Wheelis said. “We’ve run various traffic scenarios and we believe that people are going to save time as a whole.”