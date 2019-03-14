Sophomore outfielder Georgia Capell received her first weekly offensive award from the Lone Star Conference Tuesday afternoon when she was named the LSC Hitter of the Week.

Capell was on fire at the dish last weekend and led Tarleton to a series win over No. 20 Angelo State.

The Midlothian native led the Tarleton offense with a .667 batting average, six runs scored, three home runs, and eight RBI. Capell recorded nine official at bats, but made the most of them with six base hits and racking up 15 total bases.

She made her presence known right away with a two-run home run to center field in her first at bat of the weekend for a 2-0 Tarleton lead. After Angelo State scored two in the fourth of the series opener to cut the Tarleton lead in half, Capell answered back with her second home run of the game to give the TexAnns breathing room en route to a 6-2 victory in the opener.

In Saturday's doubleheader, she came up big again with a two-run home run in game two to pull Tarleton within two in the second inning and then closed out the series with three RBI on two base hits over the first three innings to lead Tarleton to a 16-1 victory in the series finale. Capell's efforts warranted two intentional walks throughout the series.

Capell and the TexAnns will return to action this weekend with a three-game series in Denton against Texas Woman's, beginning Friday at 6 p.m.