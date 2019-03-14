Chase Jones puts others above himself.

Jones, 11, started his own organization, Chase’s Heart, to feed, clothe and care for the homeless in the metroplex.

"We collect clothes and anything that can help them," Chase said.

He and his mother Shelonda Jones run the organization and collect items. The items include socks, blankets, water bottles, gloves, beanies, towels and toiletries.

The duo gathers donations and buy new items throughout the year and store them in their garage, Shelonda said. The garage is organized by product and she keeps track of what items need to be purchased on the next grocery store trip.

Chase’s Heart collects donations, but a majority of the products come from the Jones’ own pocket.

"We go out and buy them with our own money," Chase noted.

To raise money, Chase mowed lawns and raked leaves. He then bought clothes and other essentials with the funds.

Chase’s passion came early in life when he was in Las Vegas just before his family moved to Midlothian.

He explained the first time he saw people without homes living under a bridge.

"It was just them sitting outside with no shelter," he said. "That wasn't nice."

He felt bad because he had so many things and they had nothing, Chase said.

The experience led him to volunteer at a Las Vegas church, but when the family moved he needed to find another outlet. That’s where Chase’s Heart came in.

He calls it that because “it’s me giving out to them,” Chase explained.

Last year, Chase’s organization fed 227 people during their first annual feeding in downtown Dallas. They served hot spaghetti meals which Chase and his family prepared at home, and they handed out bags of essentials like toothpaste.

Chase hopes to host the 2019 feeding in the next few months. He said he wants to expand his reach and serve burgers hot-off-the-grill.

Instead of giving premade bags, the Jones’ plan on having a store-like set up where people can take up to five items of their choice. It’s a way to bring back dignity, Shelonda said.

"It's amazing,” she added. “I never in my life thought I would have a selfless or know a selfless individual, let alone a child of mine."

His passion never leaves him, she noted. A couple of weeks ago, Chase needed surgery on his hand, and while driving through Dallas Shelonda thought he would have a panic attack. Chase continued to say he saw a homeless person and they needed to turn the car around to help.

"It's in everything he does," she said. “That's his purpose."

Chase said he plans on continuing to help the homeless as he grows up.

Chase’s principal at Walnut Grove Middle School, Brian Blackwell, said the happiest people in the world realize it’s about people and not things. Chase learned that at an early age.

"He's just the example of what we want our kids to be,” he added.

The school is collecting donations for Chase’s Heart in the front office and monetary donations by class.

"I wish every person had Chase's Heart," Blackwell said.