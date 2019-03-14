Midlothian City Council approved amendments to the zoning ordinance that will allow for a body art studio to come to the city.

The item passed 5-1 with councilmember Wayne Sibley against and councilmember Mike Rodgers absent.

The amendments would allow the body art studio, Crafted Image, to locate in the Eastgate area of town.

Zoning distance regulations — prior to the vote — required a body art studio not be located within 1,000 feet of another studio, church, residential-zoned based property, school or daycare, explained Trenton Robertson, the City of Midlothian Planning and Zoning director.

“They weren’t successful and recently came back,” he noted.

The Crafted Image owner could not find a location within those parameters after a year of searching. The Planning and Zoning Commission then recommended the council to amend those requirements, Trenton added.

The changes to the ordinances allow properties to be 550 feet apart opposed to the 1,000 feet within medium and heavy industrial zoning districts and balance it with an increased 1,2000 feet within commercial and light industrial zones, he said.

Crafted Image owner Sean Smith said it has been a long process and hoped the council would help them come to Midlothian.

“Eastgate is where we want to go,” he noted. “We want a place where people feel comfortable.”

Several others spoke in favor of council approving the amendments needed to bring the body art studio to the city.

In other business, the council approved 6-0 to allow portable structures within the McAlpine Manor neighborhood.

Homeowners Association president Tim Wilkens said by allowing the structures would not lessen the integrity of the neighborhood.

“We surveyed the residential neighborhood and 81 percent of respondents were in favor of removing the restrictions against portable buildings,” he added.

City ordinances allow for portable structures like storage units, but the neighborhood developer added additional regulations to maintain its higher standard.

The next city council meeting is 6 p.m. March 26 at Midlothian City Hall located at 104 West Avenue E.

Samantha Douty, @SamanthaDouty

469-517-1451