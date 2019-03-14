Midlothian ISD has opened the opportunity to name the district's third middle school up to the community.

Currently, MISD has a digital form for community members to recommend names. The form is available through April 12.

“The district has convened a community committee and they are in the process of seeking nominations,” MISD Chief Communications Officer Karen Permetti said. “After the nomination process has closed, the committee will review all of the submissions and then narrow them down to the top five.”

The committee is comprised of one campus employee, two community members, two parents and is chaired by the superintendent or someone designated.

Not any name is accepted. The district laid out a list of criteria the name must meet.

The school must be named for someone — living or deceased — who served the district or community in regards to children, and the name must be of someone who showcases exemplary qualities. When making recommendations, it is required to list why that person is or was important and the impact they had on the community.

Once the public name recommendations close, the committee will review the names. It will then take the top five to 10 names and present them to the MISD Board of Trustees this spring, she added.

“The district has received more than 260 submissions,” Permetti noted.

The middle school will be located by Larue Miller Elementary School at 2800 Sudith and is the third middle school to open in the district. The last middle school added to the district was Walnut Grove in 2005.

Construction of the middle school stems from the 2016 bond which allots $50 million for this specific project. It is anticipated that the middle school will open for the 2020-21 school year, Permetti said.

The building has a 1,200-student capacity, and the need for the additional school comes from rapid student growth, she added.

In fall 2018, the district reached a record-breaking number of students reaching 9,393, according to a Midlothian ISD demographic reports. Since 2008, the district gained 2,292 students and expects the growth to continue.

District officials will break ground on the building at 4:30 p.m. on March 18.