The first for the Midlothian Panthers soccer team this past week secured the outright District 14-5A championship. The second was icing on top ahead of a much-deserved vacation.

Mason Crowther and the Panthers defense recorded a pair of shutouts against Ennis (8-ni) and Corsicana (5-nil) before heading into the off week associated with spring break.

The Panther were regional semifinalists one season ago and, with the win Tuesday at home against the Lions, have cemented their path back to the 5A Region II tournament. All they have to do now is, well, win.

Midlothian enters the break with an impressive 13-4-4 record on the season and 10-0-1 mark in District 14-5A. The Panthers will close out the district slate at home next week.

Midlothian first hosts Red Oak at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 and then faces Mansfield Timberview at 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 22.

TUESDAY

Erick Guerra netted four goals off of assists by Arron Young, Crowther and Justin Barnett (2) in the district-championship-clinching win against Ennis this past Tuesday, 8-nil.

Christian Naizer, Young, Tanner Henderson and Barnett all added a goal in the victory on the competition field on the campus of Midlothian High School. Guerra and Naizer supplied the assists.

FRIDAY

Even with the district championship locked up and spring break on the horizon, the Panthers did not let up on their attack Friday night on the road against Corsicana.

In fact, thanks to a stellar defensive effort and Crowther's work in goal, the Panthers needed only a goal by Tanner Henderson scored in the 19th minute to secure the win.

They did, however, add four second-half goals for an easy victory, 5-nil.

Jairo Moreno scored a pair of goals on assists by Young and Juan Martinez, while Guerra and Barnett also found the back of the net on assists by Nathan Gravley and Naizer, respectively.