The home of one million and one tulips will open in Waxahachie on Friday, and the celebrations do not stop there.

Poston Gardens will be open for visitors to enjoy a sea of colorful tulips with the option to take some home for a nominal fee and supporting a communitywide effort.

Poston Gardens includes 60 acres of land that holds over 50 varieties of tulips shipped directly from Holland and grown in Waxahachie soil. Thijs Van Zaal, a tulip expert from Holland and Luke Tamminga, another Dutchman who has resided in Waxahachie for over 30 years, planted the flowers over three months late in 2018.

The garden was established to provide life-changing experiences for residents of Daymark Living, a resort-style residential community specifically built and staffed for people with Intellectual and Developmental Delays. The founder of Poston Gardens and Daymark, John Poston, said 24 residents are currently registered to live on site.

Poston Gardens will be open daily from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Admission for adults is $10, while children two years old and younger and senior citizens are $5. Patrons are allowed to pick tulips for $3 per flower. Every tulip sale will contribute $1 to help fund scholarships for residents of Daymark Living.

Poston Gardens is located off U.S. Interstate-35E at 900 Cantrell Street in Waxahachie.

TULIPOOLUZA

The first-ever Tulipalooza will serve as a chef-showcase and will feature 10 Dallas and 10 Waxahachie restaurants on March 30.

There will be 20 restaurant tents, as well as a dessert tent, for chefs to provide samples of signatures dishes. A wine-and-beer tent will be roped off as well for patrons 21 years and up. Chefs will offer a bite of their choosing prepared to serve 400 people.

“We pulled chefs from Dallas and tried to pull some from Waxahachie as well," said Casey Barber, the food and beverage organizer. "Everyone that we approached has been super excited to participate. We have a really nice line-up of chefs and wineries.”

Wine tastings will be offered by Rose Gold, Duckhorn, Rodney Strong, The Wine Group, Chateau St. Michelle and Charles Smith. Ben E. Keith will provide the beer.

The chef showcase is from noon to 3 p.m., and Shinyribs, an American country-soul, swamp-funk band from Austin, will take the stage from 2—4 p.m. at Getzendaner Park.

A $40-VIP ticket grants each patron access to taste the chef showcase and participate in the wine tasting. General admission is $10 and children 10 years and younger are free. The public will have access to picnic areas, playgrounds and the concert. Food trucks will also be on site and will include Dippin Dots, Pecos Pete’s, Easy Sliders and more.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Businesses and individuals that are interested can contact Caroline Snabes at the Moody Family YMCA at 469-276-0682. Volunteers are needed for the event as well. If interested, contact Kari Zerbe at karizerbe@gmail.com.

“All of the net proceeds will benefit the Waxahachie Family YMCA and those with Intellectual and Developmental Delays,” said Poston. “We are excited about this family-friendly event.”

Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.com when searching Tulipalooza or can be purchased upon arrival.

For those who are inspired to plant their own garden, they can drive to the Waxahachie Civic Center for the Spring Lawn and Garden Expo hosted by the Ellis County Master Gardeners.

Ashley Ford | @aford_news | 469-517-1450