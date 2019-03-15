After GayLynn Beason featured her boutique, Copper Rose, at the 2018 Junior Service League Christmas Market, she felt more than welcomed by the Waxahachie community.

Beason later opened her third location, and first in downtown Waxahachie, on March 1.

Copper Rose was established in November 2017 in Forreston and has created two additional locations in Ellis County, each with its own flare. The Forreston store offers clothing, vintage items and home décor, while the store in Milford offers more western retail and incorporates wine tasting.

The 2,200-square-foot space in Milford was completely remodeled with wall removals that initially created various office spaces. Dressing rooms were installed and shiplap from the Fisher's Opera House in Hico create the side wall where the dressing rooms start. On the left of it is shiplap from a trucking yard in Dallas.

The Waxahachie location includes an assortment of clothing for women and merchandise and retail for men as well.

“We are excited about that and am always looking to increase it all the time,” Beason explained.

Copper Rose offers handmade Texas knives, Kines Ranch shoes, clothes and caps, as well as STS — a Christian ranchwear brand — that sells bags, Bible covers, luggage and toiletry bags. Twisted X shoes are also available for men.

“For every pair you buy, Twisted X plants a tree," Beason read off the tag. "You’re helping eliminate 1,300 water bottles with each pair."

Beason agreed that it is essential for every woman to diversify their closet to dress for the occasion. With the Copper Rose store set up, a variety of clothing is separated by style.

Women’s retail clothing is categorized by style with trendy t-shirts, gypsy-hippy style and fashionable attire. The average cost for a top is $35. Beason said some more formal attire would arrive soon at the store.

Beason has had her boutique featured in a few Waxahachie events already and saw the town she grew up in as a destination. She is already acquainted with several prominent downtown merchants and expressed excitement in getting involved in the community she called home for so long. Beason and her family currently reside in Italy. Her oldest daughter, Haley Wolters, assists with the shops as well.

“Honestly, it’s the people," Beason expressed. "You form a lot of relationships and I’ve gotten to form relationships too that I really appreciate.”

Copper Rose is located at 210 W. Franklin St. next to The Plaid Turtle Draft House.

The store offers a rewards program that provides exclusive promotions. The Waxahachie location is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.

The store can be reached at 214-463-5599. Retail can be viewed at the Facebook page by searching Copper Rose Boutique or on its website at www.copperrose.shop. The boutique and home décor Forreston location is at 118 S. Highway 77 and the boutique, wine tasting store is located at 111 S. Main St. in Milford.

