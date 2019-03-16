BUDA

City accepts applications

for boards, commissions

The city of Buda is accepting applications from citizens interested in serving on a local board or commission. The deadline to submit an application is March 31.

Applications can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Buda City Hall, 121 S. Main St. The can be submitted in person or by mail to City Hall, or emailed to aramirez@ci.buda.tx.us.

Boards and commissions with openings coming up in April are the Construction Board of Appeals, Dupre Local Government Corp., Economic Development Corporation Board, Historic Preservation Commission, Library Commission, Main Street Advisory Board, Parks and Recreation Commission, Planning and Zoning, Sustainability Commission and Zoning Board of Adjustment.

For information on the duties of each board or commission: ci.buda.tx.us/95/Boards-Commissions.

GEORGETOWN

City seeking input

on its 2030 plan

The city of Georgetown is seeking community input via an online survey on the update to the city’s 2030 Comprehensive Plan, which acts as a guide to the city’s growth and development decisions.

The city had an event in October 2018 to gather feedback, and, based on that, city officials have determined a need for more conversations about housing, affordability and preservation.

To take the survey: 2030.georgetown.org.

WEST AUSTIN

Libraries celebrate 'Oz'

during spring break

The Westbank Community Library District will celebrate “The Wizard of Oz” on March 16-23 to coincide with students’ spring break.

The celebration will include themed crafts, activities, workshops and storytimes for all ages at the Westbank Community Library, 1309 Westbank Drive, and the Laura Bush Community Library, 9411 Bee Cave Road.

For a full schedule of activities: westbanklibrary.com/event/theres-no-place-like-home.

EAST AUSTIN

Food truck to host

clothes swap, market

The Vegan Nom, at 2324 E. Cesar Chavez, will host the Go Green St. Patrick’s Day Clothes Swap and Vegan Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Attendees can bring gently used clothing to donate and swap them for clothes donated from others. The free event will also include artisan vendors with vegan products.

For more information: bit.ly/gogreenclothesswap.

AUSTIN

Restaurant group gives

$32,000 to charities

Murphy Adams Restaurant Group has announced that it donated more than $32,000 to local charities with funds raised in 2018.

The restaurant group hosted its Chilis for Charity pepper eating challenge in January 2018 and held nearly 70 local events across 19 Mama Fu’s locations.

The group is looking forward to fundraising in 2019 by launching a program to support teachers and area schools, including Teacher of the Month, where the winners will earn a happy hour for themselves and five colleagues. The Mama Fu’s menu will support schools in the local community through the upcoming spice market menu, launching in May.

STONEWALL

Registration opens for

LBJ 100 Bicycle Ride

The LBJ 100 Bicycle Ride will start at 9 a.m. March 30 at the Lyndon B. Johnson Ranch on Park Road 52.

Ranch gates will open at 7 a.m. for registration and will close at 4:30 p.m., so riders must have completed their race and left the park by then. Routes include options of 10, 30, 42 and 62 miles. Registration fees are $65 per person, and family rates are available.

Riders will pass landmarks such as the Texas White House, Lyndon B. Johnson’s birthplace and the family cemetery where the former president and Lady Bird Johnson are buried. Luci Johnson will share her family’s history at 1 p.m. while leading a bicycle tour of the LBJ Ranch.

For more information and to register: lbj100.bike.

— American-Statesman staff