A 33-year-old woman from Spring, Texas, was killed in a three-vehicle wreck on Texas 29 on Sunday about 1.9 miles west of Liberty Hill, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report.

Kathleen Kerr, who was driving a 2018 Nissan, died at the scene, the report said. Jamal Lee Rivers, 35, of Big Lake, who was driving a 2017 GMC SUV, was injured and taken to a hospital, DPS said.

The wreck happened at 2:30 p.m. Sunday when Rivers was traveling west on Texas 29 and crossed into the eastbound lane, the report said. Kerr, who was traveling east on 29, swerved left to avoid him, according to the DPS. Rivers then swerved back into the westbound lane and struck Kerr's vehicle, the report said. Kerr's vehicle was then struck again by the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet pickup who was also traveling west on Texas 29, DPS said.