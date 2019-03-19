Ellis County has still yet to have a high school softball team crack the top-10 in the Texas Girls' Coaches Association statewide polls.
The latest TGCA state softball polls, issued Monday, March 18, are below.
Class 2A
1. Crawford 19-3
2. Shiner 19-4
3. Evadale 12-2
4. D’Hanis 11-3-1
5. Thorndale 14-5
6. Woden 8-2
7. Woodsboro 9-3
8. Honey Grove 10-3
9. Grapeland 9-4
10. Electra
10. Stamford
Class 3A
1. Santa Gertrudis Academy 12-1
2. Hallettsville12-1
3. Rains 15-1
4. Bells 20-0-1
5. Bushland 19-4
6. Grandview 20-4
7. Idalou 11-1-1
8. Clyde 15-4
9. Grand Saline 21-1
10. Bonham 18-3
10. Troy 16-4-2
Class 4A
1. Little Cypress-Mauriceville 19-2
2. Melissa 17-1-2
3. Aubrey 13-1-2
4. Splendora 15-2
5. Bellville 17-4
6. Caldwell 12-2
7. Mabank 15-4
8. Giddings 17-6
9. Hargrave 14-3-2
10. Paris North Lamar 11-4
10. San Elizario 13-5-1
10. Carthage
Class 5A
1. Angleton 16-0
2. Barbers Hill 21-1
3. Dripping Springs 21-2
4. Medina Valley 19-1
5. Hallsville 18-1
6. Magnolia 14-1
7. Forney 15-2
8. Lubbock Monterey 19-3-1
9. El Paso Chapin 21-4
10. East View 17-4
10. College Station 15-3-1
10. Royse City 16-3-1
Class 6A
1. Cedar Ridge 18-0
2. Keller 16-3-1
3. Edinburg Vela 19-3
4. Klein Collins 17-2
5. Austin High 15-3
6. San Antonio Holmes 14-1
7. Deer Park 12-1
8. Wylie 12-1
9. El Paso Franklin 11-1
10. San Antonio East Central 14-1
10. Alvin 15-4
10. Harlingen South 16-4
Reminder: Class 1A and 2A are combined through the regular season. Class 1A will break into a unique poll when the postseason begins.