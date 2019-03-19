Midlothian Heritage and Avalon highlight the Ellis County representation in the latest set of statewide polls issued by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Heritage picked up a pair of home victories in a Thursday doubleheader against Palmer (2-1, 15-5) and heads to Alvarado to begin District 17-4A action Tuesday night. The Jaguars have been ranked in each week of the THSBCA 4A poll so far this season.

The Avalon Eagles jumped into the 1A poll for the first time this season to claim the No. 10 spot.

Avalon hung 22 runs on Milford this past Saturday in a bounce-back win following a Tuesday loss to Italy, 7-1.

Below are the top ten rankings issued by the THSBCA as of March 19.

6A

1. Lake Travis – 16-0 (5-0)

2. Cy Ranch – 15-2 (4-0)

3. Flower Mound Marcus – 13-4 (2-0)

4. Houston Lamar – 14-2 (3-0)

5. The Woodlands – 15-3 (5-1)

6. Prosper – 17-2 (2-0)

7. SA Reagan – 15-4 (2-0)

8. Cinco Ranch – 12-1 (1-0)

9. Oakridge – 12-3 (5-0)

10. Byron Nelson – 14-3 (2-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: SA Johnson, McAllen High, Westlake, Katy Tompkins, Southlake Carroll, and Houston Memorial

5A

1. Colleyville Heritage – 15-1 (2-0)

2. Cleburne – 13-2 (0-0)

3. Calallen – 16-2 (2-0)

4. Georgetown – 16-2 (2-0)

5. Tomball – 12-1 (3-0)

6. Aledo – 12-2 (2-0)

7. CC Veterans – 17-3 (3-1)

8. Mansfield Legacy – 13-2 (1-1)

9. Frisco Wakeland – 13-6 (5-0)

10. CC King – 15-4 (4-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: College Station, Gregory Portland, Pioneer, Brenham, Frisco Lone Star and Kerrville Tivy

4A

1. Argyle – 16-1 (0-0)

2. Canton – 16-0 (0-0)

3. Iowa Park – 14-2 (0-0)

4. Stephenville – 13-1 (0-0)

5. Lorena – 10-3 (0-0)

6. Midlothian Heritage – 12-3 (0-0)

7. Pleasant Grove – 11-4 (0-0)

8. Lufkin Hudson – 12-3 (0-0)

9. Decatur – 15-2 (0-0)

10. Caldwell – 14-3 (0-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Robinson, Bridge City, Sinton, and Sunnyvale

3A

1. Brock – 12-1 (2-0)

2. Wall – 17-0 (3-0)

3. Hallettsville – 13-2 (3-0)

4. Grandview – 15-2 (3-0)

5. Pottsboro – 8-2 (2-0)

6. Gateway Prep – 13-4 (2-0)

7. Edgewood – 14-4 (2-0)

8. Buffalo – 11-2 (2-0)

9. Central Heights – 9-4 (2-0)

10. Denver City – 12-4 (2-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Hughes Springs, Kirbyville, Clifton, Anson, and Gunter

2A

1. Dallardsville Big Sandy – 12-2 (2-0)

2. Douglass – 9-0 (1-0)

3. Refugio – 6-0 (4-0)

4. Valley Mills – 12-2 (4-0)

5. New Deal – 6-0 (1-0)

6. Gruver – 1-0 (1-0)

7. Lindsay – 7-0 (1-0)

8. Shiner – 7-3 (3-0)

9. Ben Bolt – 10-4 (5-0)

10. Union Grove – 10-0 (3-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Muenster, Riesel, and Windthorst

1A

1. D’Hanis – 9-2

2. Ira – 5-1

3. New Home - 3-1

4. Saint Jo – 3-1

5. Rotan – 4-1

6. Dodd City – 3-3

7. Kress – 3-2

8. Wells – 3-2

9. Abbott – 5-8

10. Avalon – 3-5