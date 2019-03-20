One season ago, all four Midlothian ISD varsity soccer teams advanced to their respective regional tournament.

They'll have a chance once again this postseason. The march to the regional tournament begins next week for the student-athletes and their coaches at Midlothian High and Midlothian Heritage.

All four program wrapped up district play Tuesday evening with a 3-0-1 mark. The lone draw went to the Midlothian Lady Panthers, who battled district champion Red Oak down to the final seconds — even leading into the 73rd minute.

MIDLOTHIAN BOYS

The Panthers closed out District 14-5A with an 8-nil victory against Red Oak.

Justin Barnett netted a hat trick for Midlothian on assists from Arron Young, Tanner Henderson and Christian Naizer.

Henderson also scored twice (assisted by Erick Guerra), while sophomore Ryan Tate scored twice in the second half and Guerra found the net once.

Naizer, Gravley and Tate assisted on the final three Midlothian goals.

Mason Crowther and Diego Vallerta combined for the shutout in goal.

The Panthers, who won the district championship prior to taking off for spring break, finished District 14-5A schedule with an 11-0-1 record and 14-4-4 overall.

Midlothian will host Mansfield Timberview in a playoff warm-up match at 7:45 p.m. Friday.

MIDLOTHIAN GIRLS

The Lady Panthers carried a 2-1 lead into the 73rd minute Tuesday night at home against district champion Red Oak.

That was when Makayla Rushing capitalized on a penalty kick from well inside the box to net the match at 2-all.

The Lady Panthers had several chances late and pressed for the remaining seven minutes but could not find the back of the net.

Midlothian did, however, finish the District 14-5A schedule strong and is seeded third ahead of the postseason.

The draw Tuesday moved the Lady Panthers record to 14-6-3 overall and 7-4-1 in district play.

Midlothian will host Little Elm at 7 p.m. Friday in a playoff warm-up.

HERITAGE GIRLS

The Midlothian Heritage girls' soccer team capped its completely dominant run through District 12-4A with a 4-nil victory Tuesday night against Ferris.

The Jaguars outscored their district opponents 36-0 en route to an 8-0-0 mark and 19-1-3 record overall. They have also extended their winning streak to 13 consecutive matches.

Kylar Kenter, Sydney Dickson, Aaliyah Bivins and Jaedyn Barela all scored for the Jaguars on Tuesday on assists by Bivins, Kayla Aston and Rachel Allen.

Megan McCarthy and Taylor Golden combined for the shutout in goal.

The Jaguars face Burleson Centennial at 4 p.m. Friday in Midlothian in a playoff warmup and then travel to Kennedale for a 6 p.m. warm-up Tuesday.

HERITAGE BOYS

The Heritage boys' soccer team will roll into the postseason on a five-match winning streak after their 3-1 victory against Ferris on Tuesday.

Aidan Goodman recorded the hattrick for the Jaguars, while Jett Whitaker supplied the stellar effort on defense.

The victory improved Heritage, who finished second in District 12-4A behind Life Waxahachie, to 18-6-1 overall and 8-2 in district play.

The Jaguars host Salado at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Midlothian in a playoff warm-up.