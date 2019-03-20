For the third time in four years, the Lubbock Christian University women are headed back to the Elite Eight. For the second year in a row, Angelo State made them earn in it.

In a game in which both teams' all-conference players delivered big performances, LCU got 26 points and 10 rebounds from Maddi Chitsey, 22 points from Olivia Robertson and held off Angelo State 76-70 Tuesday night in the South Central Region final of the Division II NCAA Tournament.

The Elite Eight and the remainder of the tournament are March 26-29 at Ohio Dominican in Columbus, Ohio. The Lady Chaps (29-5) will go there with their home-court winning streak — now 65 games — safe for another year after Angelo State (26-6) again threatened that streak like no other team in the past four seasons.

"We survived a good, good team," LCU coach Steve Gomez said. "Angelo State, they won at WT in a tough environment and, really, they had a chance to win here in another tough environment. That's a lot to ask of any team. I appreciate our fans. Just the environment was so helpful."

The Belles shook off LCU's 9-0 and 18-6 starts in front of the Rip Griffin Center crowd and counter-punched behind speedy guard Marquita Daniels, who had 27 points and five steals, and imposing center De'Anira Moore, who finished with 16 points and nine rebounds.

For the second year in a row, though, they wound up with a season-ending loss. A year ago in the same setting, ASU led LCU by four points with 30 seconds left, but the Lady Chaps rallied to win the regional semifinal.

"Our senior leadership is unreal," Belles coach Renae Shippy said. "These girls played here last year, and they were not intimidated. LCU obviously is an incredibly well-coached and incredibly great team, very, very talented. But again, our girls haven't been intimidated. I was incredibly proud."

The telltale moment might have come with 29 seconds left and LCU leading 73-70. Juliana Robertson stepped in and took a charge from Moore, erasing the 6-foot-4 center's bucket inside and the possibility of a three-point play.

Allie Schulte made two free throws with 25.6 seconds to go and Chitsey added the final point.

Juliana Robertson didn't score in the game, but came up big at crunch time for the second game in a row. In a 56-53 victory Saturday at Colorado Mesa, the sophomore forward had a blocked shot and a steal in the last 20 seconds. Her taking the charge denied the Belles' chance to tie the score late.

"She was in great off-side help (defense)," Gomez said. "Olivia does some scoring, and Juliana helped us tremendously defensively these last few games, just made clutch plays late. But that's the spirit of our team. Maybe it's one little possession, but help us, and she did that."

Olivia Robertson and Bobbi Chitsey, LCU's only seniors, finished their careers unbeaten at home. Robertson was named the regional tournament's outstanding player.

"I'm just unbelievably proud of my teammates," she said. "And a lot of credit to Angelo State. They're an incredible team. Just an all-around, really fun game, a really incredible way to end my senior year at home."

Maddi Chitsey, who grew up attending Angelo State games in nearby Wall, came back to haunt her near-hometown team. The 26 points were two short of a career high for the 6-2 junior.

"It was super enjoyable," she said. "I wouldn’t change anything about the game. I just think I had a lot of opportunities to score.

"I could have made a few more free throws at the end end of the game that would have helped us more to extend the lead. But other than that, I think we all did an excellent job taking the correct shot."

After weathering the Lady Chaps' opening salvo that stoked the crowd, the Belles surged ahead 36-33 at halftime. In the third quarter, LCU made an 18-5 run that included two 3-point goals from Caitlyn Cunyus and three-point plays from Robertson and Chitsey.

Angelo State narrowed the gap to 56-54 on a couple of Daniels layups, and the Lady Chaps answered with a 9-0 burst in which Chitsey nailed a 3 and Robertson had another three-point play to lead 65-54. But in the last 4:20, Daniels scored nine points and the Belles hit three 3s, the last by Dezirae Hampton with 45.1 seconds left cutting it to 73-70.

"That team is so explosive," Gomez said. "There was never a point — I don't care how much we would've got up in the first half — that I was going to feel like, 'We're in control of this thing.'

"You saw late, they hit some 3s. They can drive it. Once Daniels touches the ball, if it's anywhere even from the other free-throw line, she can score.

"And so there was never a time we felt totally in control of that game. Shoot, that's a really, really good team."

LCU 76, ANGELO STATE 70

ANGELO STATE — Hampton 1-4 2-2 5, Davis 3-7 1-2 8, Moore 6-12 4-7 16, Delgado 3-13 3-3 11, Daniels 11-17 3-4 27, Samuel 1-3 0-0 2, Blount 0-0 1-2 1, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 14-20 70.

LCU — O. Robertson 9-17 4-4 22, B. Chitsey 2-3 3-4 7, M. Chitsey 7-14 9-13 26, Schulte 3-7 5-6 12, Cunyus 3-7 0-0 9, J. Robertson 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Duncan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 21-27 76.

Angelo State;9;27;16;18;—;70

LCU;20;13;23;20;—;76

3-point goals: Angelo State 6-20 (Daniels 2-5, Delgado 2-10, Davis 1-2, Hampton 1-3), LCU 7-19 (M. Chitsey 3-4, Cunyus 3-6, Schulte 1-2, Turner 0-1, Davis 0-1, B. Chitsey 0-1, O. Robertson 0-4). Total fouls: Angelo State 20, LCU 18. Fouled out: Moore. Rebounds: Angelo State 28 (Moore 9), LCU 29 (M. Chitsey 10). Assists: Angelo State 9 (Hampton 4), LCU 8 (O. Robertson 2, B. Chitsey 2,Cunyus 2). Steals: Angelo State 7 (Daniels 5), LCU 7 (O. Robertson 2, B. Chitsey 2, Cunyus 2). Turnovers: Angelo State 15 (Daniels 6), LCU 15 (O. Robertson 6). Blocked shots: Angelo State 2 (Hampton, Blount), LCU 4 (O. Robertson, M. Chitsey, B. Chitsey, Schulte). Records: Angelo State 26-6, LCU 29-5.

NCAA SOUTH CENTRAL

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Most outstanding player: Olivia Robertson, LCU

Maddi Chitsey, LCU; Marquita Daniels, Angelo State; Lexy Hightower, West Texas A&M; Jaylyn Duran, Colorado Mesa.